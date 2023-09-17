Russian attack | Niinistö in an interview with the NY Times: Europe must be aware of the risks of war escalation

“The danger that nuclear weapons will be used is enormous,” states President Sauli Niinistö in an interview with a US newspaper.

President Sauli Niinistö urges European countries and leaders to be alert and aware of the risks of escalation in the war in Ukraine.

Widely American magazine of The New York Times in the interview, he states that the war will last a long time. Furthermore, he says, wars can take unpredictable turns and even lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

Niinistö stated that the situation is very sensitive and said that even small things can have big and fatal consequences.

The president also warned about the dangers of using nuclear weapons earlier this month at a meeting of political journalists.

At the same time, Niinistö urged to understand the position of those leaders who have been cautious in their actions in order to avoid the escalation of the war. The president of the United States has received this criticism, among others Joe Biden and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

“There is a difference between those who have responsibility and those who don’t. We also hear demands in Finland that the United States should do this or that. I would just like to point out that if the danger is escalation into a major war, a world war, then the risk of a nuclear war will clearly increase.”

Niinistö does not attempt to assess in the interview when the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine will end or how it will end. However, Russia remains Europe’s neighbor even after the war.

“Europe has a great interest in ensuring that Russia does not return to the path of war once peace has been achieved in Ukraine.”

According to Niinistö, it is necessary to maintain relations with Russia. There must be trust to ensure that the next war is not just waiting at the door.

“I don’t mean any great friendship, but we must have the ability to tolerate, even understand each other a little.”