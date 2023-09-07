Russian attack | Niinistö about the Russian plane that may have ended up in Romania: Tells about the “balance of horror”

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr said on Wednesday that parts of the Russian plane may have fallen on the Romanian side on Monday. “The risk that atomic weapons will start talking is absolutely huge,” said President Niinistö on Thursday.

to Romania possibly hit Russian planes or parts of them indicate that, with the war in Ukraine, there is a “balance of terror” in Europe, according to the president Sauli Niinistö on Thursday.

“We all remember the missile that landed in Poland, which was similarly startled. But we are very sensitive. Even small things can change things a lot, and unfortunately for the worse,” Niinistö said when speaking to political journalists in the morning.

According to Niinistö, in the situation it is easy to say that the fears are unfounded, but the decision-makers must be prepared for the danger of escalation.

“The risk that atomic weapons will start talking is absolutely enormous.”

Niinistö described the possible use of nuclear weapons as the end of the world and stated that if such a risk exists, “you have to have an understanding of it in the back of your mind”.

HS asked Niinistö if he therefore estimates that the risk prevails right now or in a certain period of time.

The president clarified that he was talking about a “theoretical situation” that nuclear weapons would be put into use.

“I don’t take a position on any schedule.”

Romanian Minister of Defense Angel Tilvar said on Wednesdaythat parts of the Russian plane could have fallen on the Romanian side on Monday.

On Monday, Ukraine claimed that Russian drones hit the territory of Romania, a member of the military alliance NATO, and exploded in the morning.

Romania immediately denied the claims. On Tuesday, the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said that his defense minister had told about the strikes that have hit 800 meters from the Romanian border.

Military alliance NATO announced on Wednesday evening that it will closely monitor the situation in Romania. It also expressed its “strong solidarity” with Romania.

The situation is vulnerable because Romania belongs to NATO. According to Article 5 of the Military Alliance, an attack on one member is an attack on the entire alliance. A constant danger is the uncontrollable expansion of the war.

Last November, Poland was hit by a missile that killed two people. According to the United States, it was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, which was apparently intended to repel a huge wave of cruise missiles fired by Russia.

The news is updated.

Read more: Parts of the Russian plane could have ended up in Romania – Defense analyst on BBC: Romania does not rely on the fifth article

Read more: Russia is bombing Izmajil to destroy Ukraine’s grain detour to the world