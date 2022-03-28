Russian attack Nazar Dovžok, 27, who translated Mannerheim’s memoirs, applied for a place to study in Finland, even though he could hardly leave Kiev – “It feels like it’s all the time on February 24”

“If I would like to learn something, I need reassurance that I will still survive the night, ”says the Ukrainian student Nazar Dovžok27.

He is one of more than a hundred Ukrainian students who have sent their applications to the University of Eastern Finland in March.

At the beginning of March, the University of Eastern Finland opened a separate application for study rights and scholarships for Ukrainian degree students whose studies in the country were interrupted after Russia invaded Ukraine. There are 20 places available, which by Wednesday had been applied for by 135 students.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Nazar Dovzhok studied remotely due to interest rate restrictions, as did university students in Finland. The war interrupted his studies, but now Dovžok has heard that distance learning might continue. However, he does not believe that studying will be anything. It’s hard to focus on studies if there’s a war around.

Eastern Finland the university offers Ukrainian students the opportunity to study in English, but Nazar Dovžok is not interested in them. He wants to study Finnish.

Dovžok has been studying Finnish at the Kiev University of Linguistics since 2013. Now he is interested in continuing to study Finnish in Finland among Finns.

On Friday, Dovžok will answer the phone from Kiev – in Finnish.

“I know that my language level can only be improved by staying among Finnish speakers. I would like to speak Finnish better, ”he says in good Finnish.

Dovžok was once interested in the Finnish language thanks to music. He listened to Finnish metal bands, which also expanded his interest in the Finnish language and the country’s history.

He has Finnish friends and he attended a summer course in Vaasa, Finland in 2016.

In addition to his language studies, Dovžok has worked in Kiev where he has been able to use his language skills. He has taught Finnish and also translated two books from Finnish into Ukrainian: Carl GE Mannerheim Memoirs and Piia Leinon dystopia book Sky.

See also The voice of young people “It would be embarrassing” - This is how the Helsinki region treats those who do not speak Finnish perfectly Various universities have opened study places for Ukrainians and they are even awarded scholarships and scholarships. Students at the University of Helsinki Main Library, Kaisa Hall, Helsinki.

At the moment, Dovžok works from home in Finnish-language customer service: he answers customers in Finnish in the chat service.

She is currently living with her girlfriend and this grandmother because the grandmother needs help and cannot leave town.

“I can work because there is electricity, there is water, there is enough food and other goods available in the shops. Rockets are still coming to Kiev, and there are alarms all the time. However, it is relatively safe here, although there is no real safe place anywhere in Ukraine at the moment, ”he says.

In the middle of the war, Dovžk has encountered a peculiar psychological phenomenon. She feels like she is living the same day over and over again.

“Sometimes I try to go outside because it’s already spring. It doesn’t seem like it’s been a month [Venäjän hyökkäyksestä]. It feels like it’s February 24 all the time. The same day every day. ”

Eastern Finland He heard about the university’s student application for Ukrainians from his Finnish colleague.

“He said maybe I could try this opportunity.”

However, Dovžok is not at all hopeful of being allowed to study in Finland. He doesn’t think he’s going to be elected to college. And even if he did complain, he does not think he can come to Finland. Due to the Russian invasion, a martial law is in force in Ukraine, which prevents men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.

Nevertheless, Dovžok decided to send a study application and see what happens.

“There will be no chance if you don’t try anything. You have to even try something. But I myself do not expect anything. There is a war inside our country and it doesn’t seem to end any time soon. I don’t wait and hope for nothing, ”he says.

“I guess my hope is that if I could get to study, maybe after the hostilities.”

Nazar Dovžok awaits the answer from the University of Eastern Finland. The university is now reviewing applications from 135 Ukrainian students. There are 20 seats available.

“Because there were so many applications, we will select more students if the criteria are met and it makes sense for us to continue our studies,” says the academic rector Tapio Määttä.

Tapio Määttä

Ten of those selected will receive a grant of € 10,000.

The right to separate studies is offered first because it is a fast and flexible way to study. In addition, there are free open university studies that do not include a requirement for previous studies.

In addition, the university is preparing to apply for degree programs in English. The bus enables admission as a degree student.

The search is scheduled to open in the summer and Määtä estimates that the order of magnitude of the selected ones is “a few dozen”. In addition to Ukrainians, those who have fled Russia, for example, can apply to study.

Turku those who have fled Ukraine from the university can apply to study for an international master’s degree through the Finland scholarship program, says the vice-rector Piia Björn. The scholarship covers tuition fees and living expenses. The allocation of the scholarship to those who have fled Ukraine is a decision of the university.

“International Master’s selections are coming to an end soon. If places are not received, we will see how they can be offered to those who have left Ukraine, ”says Björn.

In addition, those who have fled Ukraine can study for free international studies through the Open University. They are offered studies for at least a year. There are many options, because every faculty at the University of Turku has an international study offer, Björn says.

The University of Turku has not set a quota in advance for how many people could be granted the right to separate studies.

“Each faculty looks at how much they can take in students. In my opinion, the desire to help our university is great, but in terms of controlling the situation, it is probably sensible to set a quota. That, too, will determine whether there will be additional funding. ”

Dozens of students could start in master’s and part-time studies, Björn says. The university does not impose a restriction on open studies.

Helsinki The university, for its part, has said that it grants the right to complete separate studies to those who have arrived in Finland and whose degree studies have been interrupted at a Ukrainian university due to the war. Studies are free.

A separate search will not open. Applications are reviewed and performance rights are granted by faculty, says the director of development Susanna Niinistö-Sivuranta.

By the end of last week, there had been about twenty applications. So far, the university has not set an upper limit on how many will passmay be granted.

The right to perform may be granted for courses or study units, but not for a degree. You must apply for a degree as a student during normal application periods and applicants cannot be favored on the basis of citizenship, says Niinistö-Sivuranta.

Ukrainians will be able to study for free at the University of Helsinki until the autumn of 2023.