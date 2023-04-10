Russian attack | More than a couple of thousand Ukrainians applied for residence in Finland in March – the number was smaller than expected

Those who have fled Ukraine can apply for home municipality when their stay in Finland has lasted one year.

from Ukraine of those who fled the war, about 2,400 have applied for a place of residence in Finland during March, according to the Digital and Population Statistics Agency (DVV).

Group manager of DVV Anne Aho-Eagling tells STT that the agency had prepared for a significantly larger number of home municipality applications. DVV does not know why the number of applications in March was lower than expected.

Those who escaped from Ukraine have been able to apply for a place of residence in Finland since March. The prerequisite is a year’s stay in Finland.

A clearly larger number of Ukrainians could have applied for a residence permit in March than actually happened. Approximately 20,000 Ukrainians will get the opportunity in March-April. By the end of March 2022, more than 14,000 Ukrainians had applied for temporary protection in Finland.

In March of the home municipality applications made, around 2,100 had already been resolved by the end of March.

“Very few are rejected. For the most part, they are positive decisions,” says Aho-Eagling.

DVV does not have more detailed information about where in Finland Ukrainians applied for residence in March. According to Aho-Eagling, the aim is to get statistics on the matter to DVV during April.

The Ministry of the Interior said about a month ago that Ukrainians have settled in Finland widely in different parts of the country. There were a total of 275 of them in the municipality.

“It has been estimated that Ukrainians do not necessarily go to growth centers and big cities, but may stay in their current places of residence in different parts of the country. There are a lot of families with children, whose choice of place to live is influenced by school, early childhood education, work and also already formed networks,” said the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green) at a press conference in early March.

Like other EU countries, Finland has granted temporary protection to those who fled Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. Last year, more than 45,000 refugees from Ukraine received temporary protection from Finland.

Homeland applying is voluntary. The same rights, services and obligations apply to those who have received a residence permit as those who live permanently in Finland.

Obtaining a domicile does not affect the right of residence in Finland. Residence permits granted to Ukrainians on the basis of temporary protection are automatically valid until March next year.

Obtaining a domicile has implications for housing and services for Ukrainians. Those who receive Kotikunta move from reception services to the services of municipalities and welfare areas. In addition, if necessary, they can receive income support and other Kela benefits.

Those who have received temporary protection have been able to register as an unemployed job seeker even before receiving their residence permit.

According to Aho-Eagling, DVV has prepared well for the arrival of Ukrainian home municipality applications.

“People have been recruited and there is a dedicated telephone line for the home municipality issue. Ukrainian-speaking employees have been hired at the Helsinki office, who can help with the application. Efforts have been made to invest in information in all areas.”