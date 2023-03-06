Russian attack | Meduza: Former FSB officer wanted for alleged “terrorist attacks” in Bryansk

According to the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the former officer and the man who has since received Ukrainian citizenship is wanted “under the article of the Criminal Code”, reports Meduza.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for several attacks and their attempts on its soil. President Vladimir Putin in his speech on Thursday, called the attacks on a Russian in the Bryansk region “terrorism”.

Sovereign Meduza news site says that the Russian Ministry of the Interior has issued a wanted notice for a former FSB intelligence officer who is suspected of having participated in the attacks.

According to the database of the Ministry of the Interior, the man is wanted “on the basis of an article of the Criminal Code”, says Meduza. More specifically, the ministry does not reveal the reason for the search warrant.

The wanted man worked as an FSB officer before going to eastern Ukraine in 2014 to fight against Russia. He received Ukrainian citizenship in 2015, reports Meduza.

Medusa says that according to the Russian media, the man was allegedly identified from a video filmed in the Bryansk region by the group responsible for the attack.

A group called Russian Volunteer Forces published videos on social media on Thursday in which it said it was behind the attack. At least the group’s Russian founder, who has previously fought on the side of Ukraine against Russia, was identified in the video.

The information about the Bryansk attacks and, for example, the casualties have been unreliable and confused. On the Russian side, “Ukrainian saboteurs” have been blamed for the attacks. Ukraine, on the other hand, has denied its involvement.