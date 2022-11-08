Russian attack | Meduza: According to the Kremlin, Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson is “undesirable but probable”

According to the Ukrainian army, Russia is preparing for urban battles in Kherson by stationing its soldiers dressed as civilians in empty apartments.

Russia is preparing for an urban battle in Kherson, say the news agency Reuters and a Russian publication operating from Europe Medusa.

Anticipating a Ukrainian counterattack, Russia has in recent weeks ordered civilians to leave Kherson, which is the capital of the administrative region of the same name in southern Ukraine on the banks of the Dnieper.

Civilians have been transported to the city of Oleški, located on the other side of the river, and from there on to the Crimea and even to Russia.

Ukraine accuses Russia of forced transfers of civilians, which is a war crime. Russia claims it is sending the civilians out of the city for their own safety.

The recapture of Kherson has been one of the main goals of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south, and the loss of the city would be a significant loss for Russia.

Kherson was one of the first cities that Russia occupied right at the beginning of its attack that started in February.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has transferred about one hundred disabled children from an institution located in the Kherson region to the Moscow region. Residents of the old people’s home in Kahovka in the Kherson region have also been moved, and according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian troops have taken control of the premises.

Russian state television hints that a Ukrainian counter-attack on the city of Kherson could happen at any time, wrote on Tuesday by the British broadcasting company BBC British journalist working in the Moscow office Will Vernon on his Twitter account.

“Today is the last day [siviilien] for organized evacuations. Those who have not left understand the seriousness of the situation and my warning,” Vernon reported a representative of the Russian occupation administration as saying.

Vernon does not name the representative in question in his publication, but may refer to it to Kirill Stremousovwho is the representative of the Russian occupation administration in the Kherson region.

“The events are expected to be decided in Hersonis in the next few days. We are ready for everything, including the most difficult decisions,” wrote Stremousov on Tuesday morning on his Telegram channel.

The Kremlin A withdrawal from the city of Kherson is “undesirable but probable”, writes Meduza.

Verkkomedia says that it has obtained instructions from the presidential administration on how the Russian media should prepare Russian public opinion in case of withdrawal from Kherson. Earlier in the fall, Russia announced that it had annexed the Kherson region to Russia.

According to Meduza, the Kremlin instructs the media to emphasize Ukraine’s indifference to the lives of civilians. The withdrawal could be explained by the “threat of enormous bloodshed”, which would result from Ukraine and the NATO countries putting “all their forces” on the Kherson front.

The purpose of Russia’s withdrawal would be to protect the lives of civilians and move them “to safety from the massive attacks of Ukrainian nationalists”.

Ukrainian the military said on Monday that Russian forces had prepared for a Ukrainian counterattack and urban fighting by dressing in civilian clothes and stationing their troops in empty homes.

According to Ukraine, Russian troops have also looted empty homes.

According to both Russian and Ukrainian forces, the city has been completely without water and electricity for the past two days, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Stremousov, on the other hand, said on Tuesday that the electricity would have been restored.

Due to the war situation, it is not possible to strengthen the city’s situation independently.