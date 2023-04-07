Russian attack | Media: Russia seized a Finnish Pasi armored vehicle from Ukraine

Finland has not confirmed that it donated Pasi armored vehicles to Ukraine.

Russian troops have seized a Finnish Pasi armored vehicle from Ukraine, reports the news media Clash Report on Twitter.

The Twitter post has pictures of a Pasi armored vehicle with the letter Z painted on its sides, referring to Russia.

The true origin of the images cannot be fully confirmed. However, the Ukrainian army is known to have used Finnish-made Passports when defending against the Russian attack.

Arguments The use of passports in Ukraine came to the fore for the first time last fall. Finland has not confirmed that it donated Passports to Ukraine, but the exact contents of the aid packages have not been revealed anyway.

In addition to Finland, there are passports in other countries such as Estonia, Sweden and Norway, so it is possible that the passports came to Ukraine through other routes as well.

Production of the original Panssari-Sisu, or XA-180 wagon, began in 1984. Between 1984 and 1994, 377 wagons were manufactured.

The version XA-185 was developed in the 1990s. During the long life cycle of the trolley, several different versions have been made of it with different model numbers for different uses.