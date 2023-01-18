Russian attack | Media: Germany will give its battle tanks to Ukraine only if the US gives its own

The US Department of Defense commented that it is not yet ready to supply battle tanks to Ukraine.

Germany will only give its battle tanks to Ukraine if the US also gives its own. This was reported by the American The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and German Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) citing his anonymous sources.

According to the WSJ, Germany will not allow other countries to export Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine either, if the United States does not offer Ukraine American battle tanks, i.e., according to SZ, Abrams battle tanks.

“There is no difference between whether Germany provides its own wagons or whether it allows other countries to export German wagons,” says the WSJ’s German source. Germany has previously said it has not received export requests from other countries.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz and the President of the United States Joe Biden discussed the matter by phone on Tuesday, according to SZ. According to the newspaper, Biden did not give his unreserved consent to the nomination. The United States has pressured Germany to both accept requests for tanks from other countries and to export Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine itself.

The US Department of Defense is also not ready to send Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine at this time, said the Ministry’s undersecretary of state Colin Kahl on Wednesday according to news agency Reuters.

“I don’t think it’s time for them yet. Abrams main battle tanks are complex machines. They are expensive and it takes time to learn how to use them,” Kahl said.

The modern onesthe export of Western-made tanks to Ukraine would mean a change to a more assertive policy in the West’s support for Kiev.

For a long time, Ukraine has been hoping specifically for Leopard 2 level battle tanks from the West. The main task of tanks like them is to destroy the corresponding equipment of the enemy. Leopard equipment would give the Ukrainians a technological advantage over their opponent.

However, Germany has been concerned that the export of modern battle tanks could lead Germany to a direct confrontation with Russia. That is probably why Scholz also wants guarantees from Biden that it is not the only one giving battle tanks to Ukraine.

Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) said on Tuesday that it hopes that a decision will be made on the delivery of Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine and that Finland is ready to participate in the deliveries. In addition to Finland, many other western countries, perhaps most strongly Poland, have announced their desire to give Leopards to Ukraine.

In an article published in January, the prestigious London-based research institute International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) estimated that Ukraine would need about a hundred Leopard 2 battle tanks in order for them to have a significant impact on the course of the war. IISS estimates that if the wagons get the green light from Germany, they will be given the most from Finland and Poland. Finland has more than 200 Leopard 2 wagons, Poland has more than 240.