Russian attack | Mayor: Seven died and more than a hundred were injured in the missile attack on Chernihiv

According to the governor, it was probably a Russian ballistic missile.

Russian a missile hit the center of the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine on Saturday. The news agencies AFP and Reuters, a British newspaper, reported on the matter, among others The Guardian and Ukrainian The Kyiv Independent.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi warned that there were casualties from the attack. According to the Ministry of the Interior, seven people died and 129 were wounded, Reuters writes.

Formerly the mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako reported on Telegram that seven people were killed and 110 people were wounded.

The number of known wounded has increased throughout the day on Saturday.

The ministry says that one of the dead was a six-year-old child. Of the injured, 12 were children and ten were policemen.

The theater is located near the center of Chernihiv.

To Zelensky according to the missile strike hit the city’s central square, an educational institution and a theater. The Ministry of the Interior says that the missile destroyed the roof of the theater.

According to Reuters, some of the people present were on their way to church for a religious holiday. The information has not been verified from independent sources.

Governor of Chernihiv region Vyacheslav Chausin according to which it was probably a ballistic missile. Shortly after the blow, he asked people to “stay still in their hiding places”.

Chernihiv the city is located near the border with Belarus, about 150 kilometers north of Kyiv.

According to The Guardian, the historic city is particularly known for its medieval churches and has no military significance.

UN Ukraine humanitarian aid coordinator Denise Brown said in his statementthat making a missile attack on the most important square of a big city at a moment when there are people in it is “catala”.

The Russian invasion that started in February 2022 initial stages Since then, Chernihiv – like the rest of Northern Ukraine – has been spared Russia’s large-scale attacks. Instead, battles have been fought especially in the east and south.