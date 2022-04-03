Russian attack Martti Koskenniemi, professor of international law, was horrified by Russia’s indifference to the Butch massacre

“The fact that the political leadership immediately and vaguely denies suspicions of war crimes usually means that it considers itself to be involved, at least to some extent,” says Koskenniemi.

International Professor Emeritus of Law Martti Koskenniemi says he is appalled by the Butch massacre and that Russia denies the guilt of its soldiers without investigation.

“Russia is completely indifferent to international law. Dementing of all these potential war crimes and crimes against humanity [kumoaminen] quickly and without any investigation shows that Russia does not take the Geneva agreements seriously in any way. ”

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the videos and photos published about the Butchan massacre are a provocation and a staged performance for the Western media by the Kiev regime.

Suspected crimes Due to the denial, Koskenniemi considers it obvious that Russia will not even open an investigation even under its national law. In this case, therefore, Russia would also be violating its own legislation.

War crimes and the main institution in support of crimes against humanity is the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. It has already launched a preliminary investigation into Russia’s suspected war crimes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The prosecutor is assisted by human rights organizations, the most important of which, according to Koskenniemi, are Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. Koskenniemi emphasizes that, as a jurist, he cannot take a precise position on the actions that have been taken in Butcha.

“It should be borne in mind that both parties – in this case Ukraine as well – use videos and images to their advantage in their propaganda. So in the beginning, you have to be critical of all the information you know about these potential crimes. ”

In addition to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, suspected war crimes in Russia can be prosecuted in all Member States of the European Union.

“Western criminal law provides for universal offenses to be prosecuted, even if the suspected offense was not committed within the jurisdiction of that state but elsewhere abroad.”

Finland In the Penal Code, universal offenses refer to an offense committed outside Finland, the punishment of which is applied regardless of the law of the place of the offense and is based on an international agreement or other act or regulation binding on Finland.

Thus, if the International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for war crimes suspects, they must be arrested in Finland and in most other EU Member States immediately at the border crossing point.

“The commanders of a company or battalion are easy to figure out, but the responsibilities of policy makers are a little more complicated. The fact that the political leadership immediately and superficially denies suspicions of war crimes usually indicates that it considers itself to be involved, at least to some extent, ”says Koskenniemi.

