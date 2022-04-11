Russian attack Mariupol’s defense continues, Ukrainian authorities say data on “last battle” false

A spokesman for Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade said on Facebook that Ukrainian troops were preparing for the “last battle” in Mariupol. The authenticity of the update has been disputed.

Southern Ukraine The defense of the port city of Mariupol is still ongoing, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday, denying reports that the city would end up in full control of Russian forces at any moment.

Deputy Mayor of the City Serhi Orlov said the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBCthat the fighting for Mariupol continues.

Also Commander of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, General Valeri Zalužnyi said in a press release on Monday that the defense of Mariupol continues.

“Communication with the defense forces is stable and maintained. We will do everything possible and impossible to win and save the lives of both civilians and soldiers in all directions, ”the press release said.

Zalužnyi recalled that the details of military operations are not part of the public debate.

Speaking to the BBC, Orlov denied the authenticity of an update from a representative of Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade, published on Facebook on Monday morning. According to Orlov, Russian troops “temporarily occupied part of the city,” and Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend the city center and southern parts.

Also an assistant to the mayor of Mariupol Peter Andrushchenko said on Facebook that the brigade’s Facebook page was hacked and the update is not genuine.

Controversial according to the update, Ukrainian troops would prepare for the “last battle” of the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

“The last battle is likely to take place today as the ammunition begins to run out,” the Facebook update said. The update was reported by the news agency AFP, among others, but its authenticity cannot be confirmed at the moment.

According to the update, there will be more melee battles next, and then “death for some of us, captivity for the rest”.

In addition, Russian troops have reportedly pushed Ukrainian soldiers into Azovmash’s large workshop and besieged them there.

Brigade has, according to the update, defended the city for 47 days and defended it “with honor, doing the impossible”. However, resources will eventually run out. Elon Muskin Starlink, on the other hand, still works, despite numerous free strikes, the update says.

According to the update, nearly half of the brigade’s forces have been injured and there are also many dead.

“Those whose limbs are not torn off will return to fight.”

According to the update, ordinary infantry are all dead, and artillery and anti-aircraft guns, radio operators, drivers and chefs, even members of the orchestra, are now involved in the firefight.

The update also complained about the lack of support from the Ukrainian military leadership.

“No one wants to communicate with us anymore because we have already been recorded as a loss.”

It was previously speculatedthat the maintenance of the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol would have worked even inadequately by means of night, very low helicopter flights. Without any maintenance, it is hard to imagine that resources would have been sufficient to this day.

The controversial Facebook update says it was specifically in the middle of a battle with the Starlink system, 50 122-millimeter projectiles, 20 mines and a few NLAW anti-tank missiles. In the last more than a month, however, there has been no maintenance, the update says.

The “separatists” in eastern Ukraine, on the other hand, claimed on television that they had captured the port of Mariupol, according to the news agency AFP. This argument is also impossible to confirm independently.

Mariupol has been besieged by Russian forces since the beginning of an almost large-scale offensive war. The city is located between the Russian-backed puppet territories of eastern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia.

With the conquest of Mariupol, Russia would probably secure for itself a land connection from its own territory to Crimea, and that is why there have been such fierce battles over control of the city.

Before the war, Mariupol was home to nearly 500,000 people. No one knows exactly how many are still trapped in the city, but estimates range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in a speech to the South Korean parliament on Monday that tens of thousands of people are likely to have died in Mariupol.

Based on previously published footage, the city has been virtually completely destroyed in weeks of fighting and bombing.

The humanitarian crisis has been on a huge scale for weeks now, but Red Cross Relief Transport has reportedly never been able to reach the city.

Those who escaped from the city have reported horrific conditions, coldness and a lack of water and food.

Civilian graves in front of largely destroyed residential buildings, in the middle lane of the highway in Mariupol. The photo was taken on April 10th.

HS interviewed in March including the escape of the city of Zaporizhia Natalia Boikoa.

Boyko and his family had been in the bomb shelter of their house for the past three weeks. There have been 120 people in addition to them. Mariupol had been bombed since the beginning of the war, and according to Boiko, the city no longer existed.

“There are no intact houses there. We have been continuously bombarded with rockets, missiles, cannons, planes and the sea, so that the house swayed. ”

Update 11.4. at 20.22: Added information about the denial of the authenticity of the update of the 36th Marine Brigade of Ukraine and the strategic location of Mariupol.