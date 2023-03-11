Russian attack | Marin: Discussion about the continued use of Hornets

According to Prime Minister Sanna Marini, the fighter jet discussion will be part of the discussion about Ukraine’s air defense.

Prime minister Sanna Marini According to (sd), there must be discussions in Finland about the continued use of the Hornet fighters that are being withdrawn.

“In my opinion, as part of the community of partner countries, Finland could have the ability to help Ukraine in strengthening its air defense. Regarding fighters, Finland will receive replacement equipment in the next few years, and that is why there needs to be a discussion about the further use of the equipment that is leaving,” Marin commented to HS via text message via his special assistant on Saturday.

The continued use of Hornet fighters came up for discussion on Friday, when Marin commented In Kiev, that there should be discussions about sending Hornet fighters to Ukraine.

Many entities such as the President Sauli NiinistöMinister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) and the Commander of the Air Force, Major General Juha-Pekka Keränen have said that the matter has not been discussed.

Marin tells HS that the entire international community must supply Ukraine with more and heavier weapons so that Ukraine can push the Russian troops out of its territory and win the war.

“The sooner we can do this, the better.”

According to Marin, the next European Council meeting is to discuss joint procurements that could be used to support Ukraine.

“We know that Ukraine will also need help in terms of air defense and the fighter jet discussion will be part of this broad issue.”

Marin says that he raised the issue at the Munich Security Conference and in connection with the previous European Council.

According to Marin, no guidelines or decisions have been made on the matter.

Marin reminds that Finland must also accurately assess its own defense needs in terms of solutions regarding Ukraine. In addition, Finland’s geopolitical situation must be accurately assessed in the solutions.

“Nevertheless, it is necessary to prepare for a broader discussion about Ukraine’s air defense in Finland as well.”