Emmanuel Macron hinted at the possibility that Western troops could be sent to Ukraine at some point. Several European countries immediately embraced the idea.

French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday opened a public debate on the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine.

In terms of military aid to Ukraine, many red lines have already been crossed. Decisions have been made about battle tanks, long-range missiles, and fighter jets as well.

Instead, the sending of ground troops has been considered such a big deal that there has not even been a public discussion about it.

Even Macron's formulation on Monday was suitably vague.

“At the moment there is no consensus on sending ground troops to Ukraine, but nothing should be ruled out. We will do everything we can so that Russia does not win this war,” Macron said.

of military science docent Ilmari Käihkö is critical of Macron's speeches.

“Instead of this exit, France could focus on concrete actions,” says Käihkö.

Several European countries and the United States responded on Tuesday to Macron's statement that they have no intention of sending their soldiers to Ukraine.

The President of The Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö commented to HS on Tuesday that Finland's position is also that there will be no military presence in Ukraine.

According to Käihkö, the presence of Western forces would change the nature of the entire war.

“The war would inevitably expand, and countries sending soldiers could become targets for Russian attacks,” he says.

This was also warned by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

Peskov said the presence of NATO forces in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a direct confrontation with the alliance and Russia.

I'm crazy according to Western countries should send combat forces of tens of thousands of soldiers to the fronts of Ukraine, if they really wanted to use ground forces to influence the course of the war. He does not believe that it would even be possible for Europe to send that number of soldiers.

“Where would such troops even come from? And would European countries be prepared for military casualties that would be inevitable?” The cuckoo asks.

With considerably smaller forces, it would be possible, for example, to close Ukraine's airspace, which Zelenskyi has been asking for for a long time, Käihkö says.

Ukraine is currently trying to pass a law reform aimed at mobilizing half a million new soldiers.

According to Käihkö, training these soldiers and also carrying out the maintenance of Western equipment in Ukraine rather than in its neighboring countries would enhance and improve Ukraine's operational capability.

However, he does not believe that Europe would be sympathetic to even sending military advisers or maintenance personnel to Ukraine, because it would increase the risks of the countries assisting Ukraine considerably.

“We know from history that when there are troops somewhere, the situation starts to escalate more easily,” says Käihkö.

Instead, intelligence cooperation with him has been a great form of cooperation.

The US newspaper The New York Times reports on Sunday that the United States and Ukraine have had a secret decades-long intelligence partnership that has played a significant role in defending against Russia.

I'm crazy according to him, it would be essential now for Europe to focus on actions instead of words.

“If there really is a will, Europe could do more,” says Käihkö.

The situation in Ukraine is alarming in many ways. There is a shortage of both soldiers and ammunition at the front.

According to Käihkö, Europe should make significant decisions related to arms aid, and soon.

Macron hosted a meeting of 20 European country leaders in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine.

According to President Niinistö, the discussion in Paris was focused on “Ukraine's immediate needs, above all on the material side”.