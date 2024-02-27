Russian attack | Macron's proposal to send troops to Ukraine is full of criticism from the West

Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that nothing should be ruled out, even though there is no consensus on sending troops to Ukraine.

French president Emmanuel Macron The idea of ​​sending Western troops to Ukraine has been met with full support from the West.

Macron said At the meeting of the leaders of the European countries organized in Paris on Monday, that nothing should be ruled out, even though there is no consensus on sending ground troops to Ukraine.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said on Tuesday that it would be possible to send Western troops to Ukraine without the troops fighting Russia on the front lines.

According to Reuters, which reported on the foreign minister's comments, Séjourné said that the troops could take part in, for example, mine clearance on Ukrainian soil.

French the view does not gain support in other western countries. In addition to Finland, at least Sweden, Norway, Britain, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland expressed on Tuesday that they are not in favor of sending troops to Ukraine.

The President of The Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistön included in Monday's meeting prevailed a widely shared perception that no military presence will be undertaken. That was also Finland's position.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson said the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation of SVT in an interview with aamu TV on Tuesday morning, that the matter is “not at all relevant right now”.

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støren according to Norwegian soldiers there is no reason to participate in the war in Ukraine. “This is not a war between NATO and Russia, and it should not be a war between NATO and Russia,” Støre told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK's by.

Italian prime minister by Giorgia Meloni According to AFP, the government emphasized the need for strong international support in its statement, but stated that “this support does not mean the presence of European or NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine”.

Germany also rejected the idea of ​​sending troops to Ukraine. “I'm glad that France is thinking about how it could increase its support to Ukraine, but if I could give a little advice: deliver more weapons,” German Vice Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck said of the Financial Times by.

The United States also announced on Tuesday evening that it does not intend to send troops to Ukraine.

At a meeting hosted by Macron was searched for ways for Western countries to strengthen their support for Ukraine, which has suffered from, among other things, a serious shortage of ammunition.