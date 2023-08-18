Russian attack | Lukashenko: The goals of the Russian special operation have been achieved

Lukashenko told the pro-Russian Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko about his views in an interview.

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko believes that Russia has already achieved its goal in the “special operation” in Ukraine.

Lukashenko shared his views with a pro-Russian Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko in the interview he gave.

The interview was published on Thursday by the Belarusian state newspaper from the news agency Beltan on the website.

The goals of the Russian special operation have already been achieved and the Ukraine of the future will not dance to the rhythm of the United States, Lukashenko said, according to Belta.

He told the reporter that this view is his own.

Lukashenko according to which both sides, Russia and Ukraine, should sit at the same negotiating table and be ready to discuss all issues, including the fate of the Crimean peninsula and other territories occupied by Russia.

In the interview, Lukashenko also lied about his position in the peace negotiations he envisioned.

Lukashenko also stated that the President of Russia Vladimir Putin not trying to get Belarus to join the war in Ukraine.

“Get Belarus involved.. what does it help? Nothing,” Lukashenko said.

He said that if the Ukrainians do not attack Belarus, the country will never participate in this war.

However, Lukashenko reiterated his strong support for Putin.

“Ukraine will never behave as aggressively towards Russia after this war as it did before the war,” the autocratic president of Belarus stated.

According to him, Ukraine will be different after the end of the war.

“First of all, there will be people in power who are more careful, smarter, and more skilled. Smart people. Those who understand that God has given them neighbors and you have to build good relations with them,” said Lukashenko.