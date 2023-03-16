Russian attack | Local sources: Russia to start recruiting campaign for 400,000 contract soldiers

According to Radio Free Europe, the Ministry of Defense has already provided the regions with instructions on how many soldiers they should recruit.

Russian The Ministry of Defense will reportedly start a new recruitment campaign on April 1st, the goal of which is to recruit 400,000 contract soldiers to the Russian army. About the campaign reports Radio Free Europe (RFE) based on official information from the Ural news site ura.ru.

According to RFE, the Ministry of Defense has already provided the regions with instructions on how many soldiers they should recruit. For example, the recruitment target for Chelyabinsk region is 10,000 and Perm 9,000.

Tuesday BBC’s Russian-language service told that in the Voronezh region near the Ukrainian border, residents have started to be invited to recruitment offices.

According to the regional authorities, the invitations are sent for the purpose of gathering information, but according to RFE, the practice is similar to the one that Russia introduced before the “partial implementation” in September of last year.

Russian media of The Moscow Times invitations to recruitment agencies have also started in five other regions: Lipetsk, Tyumen, Sverdlovsk, Krasnodar and Penza. The invitations are said to be related to the investigation and digitization of personal data, but some of the men have also been invited to military training.

The local authorities have assured that the second phase of business implementation has not been started in the areas.

Ukrainian magazine of The Kyiv Independent According to the Russian army, it has recently stepped up its efforts to recruit soldiers from the Crimean peninsula and other Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.