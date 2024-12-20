Russian attack leaves one dead and damages six embassies in kyiv

A Russian attack on kyiv has killed at least one person, injured several others and damaged six embassies, including that of Portugal, according to local authorities.

Moscow had claimed that it launched its attack in response to a Ukrainian attack on Russian soil with US-made weapons.

Russia launched this Friday around 7:00 Ukrainian time Kinzhal ballistic and hypersonic missiles that have caused damage to buildings, infrastructure and vehicles in three districts of kyiv in addition to killing one person in the capital of Ukraine, as reported by the Military Administration of the capital region. In addition, several ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type and KN-23 missiles that North Korea supplies to Russia have been launched, according to the same source.

In addition to the fatality, at least 12 people have been injured in the attack, according to the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klichkó. kyiv woke up this Friday with multiple successive and very powerful explosions. The Ukrainian capital had been attacked hours before with kamikaze drones that were destroyed in the air by air defenses

Six embassies that share a building – Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal and Montenegro – have been damaged in the attack in the Ukrainian capital, according to the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reported by local media. “Today several embassies have been damaged by bombings. All of them are located in the same building, which has suffered various damages. These are the embassies of: Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal and Montenegro,” said Georgiy Tykhyi. As indicated, windows, doors and, in some places, fragments of roofs have been destroyed.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister, Paulo Rangel, has said that the attack has caused “relatively minor” damage and has announced the presentation of a “formal protest” to Russia. Rangel stated in statements to journalists in Cascais (Lisbon metropolitan area) that there is no record of injuries among the team at the Portuguese embassy in kyiv. “This is highly condemnable. Any attack by Russia on Ukraine and the city of kyiv deserves our strongest condemnation, but it is absolutely unacceptable that there could be attacks that have an impact or affect diplomatic facilities,” defended Rangel, who said that they have summoned the person in charge of Business of the Russian embassy to file a “formal protest.”

Russia has claimed that its attack this Friday was in response to the launch by the Ukrainian Army of high-precision Western missiles against a factory in the Russian region of Rostov. “In response to the actions of the kyiv regime supported by its Western sponsors, a combined attack with high-precision and long-range weapons was launched this morning,” states the Russian Ministry of Defense in a note published on Telegram.

Military authorities have indicated that last Wednesday Ukraine launched an attack against a chemical factory in the southern region of Rostov with six American ATACMS missiles and four British Storm Shadows, one of which damaged one of the plant’s buildings.

The Russian military command says that “a Ukrainian Army command, the Luch project company, in charge of designing and producing Neptun missile systems, Olja land-based cruise missiles and Patriot anti-aircraft missile system positions” have been attacked. “All targets were hit and destroyed,” says the Russian military agency.

With information from EFE.