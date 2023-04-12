Russian attack | Leaked documents: Special forces of several Western allies are in Ukraine

According to the document, there are special forces in Ukraine from Great Britain, Latvia, France, the United States and the Netherlands.

Social among the secret documents of the US armed forces and the intelligence service that appeared on media channels before Easter, there is a document according to which special forces of several Western countries are already operating in Ukraine. Among other things, the British Broadcasting Company reports on the matter BBC and Reuters news agency.

The presence of special forces has been speculated for well over a year, but no confirmation has been received.

According to the now leaked document, dated March 23, there are special forces in Ukraine from Great Britain, Latvia, France, the United States and the Netherlands.

According to the BBC, the document does not say where in Ukraine the troops are or what they are doing.

Russian in recent months, the administration has claimed that it will not only face Ukrainian forces in a war of aggression, but also NATO forces.

The British Ministry of Defense said earlier on Tuesday that the leaked documents contain significant inaccuracies and that readers should also be wary of documents containing disinformation.

The British Ministry of Defense did not specify which of the leaked documents it was referring to.

However, the United States has said that the documents are genuine. Several experts consider the document leak very harmful, as it allows Russia to find out how and for what purpose the United States collects its information.