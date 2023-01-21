Russian attack | Kremlin on Ukraine’s arms aid: Ukraine’s military success is a delusion that the West will regret

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov commented on Ukraine’s arms aid on Friday, i.e. on the same day as the Ramstein meeting of Western countries was taking place. According to Peskov, Western aid accelerates the war.

On Friday In Ramstein, Germany, a meeting was organized to coordinate arms aid to Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian aggression. The group coordinating arms aid to Ukraine is led by the United States and includes 40 countries.

The course of the meeting was also followed in Russia. Spokesman for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov interpreted at his press conference on Friday that the Western countries’ support for Ukraine is accelerating the war. Instead of the word war, however, Peskov spoke of “conflict”.

The Russian state-owned news agency reports on Peskov’s comments Tass.

“We see that it [sota] develops in a really hard spiral. We see that the indirect and sometimes direct participation of NATO countries in this conflict is increasing. We are hearing statements that show absolute political will to continue increasing this participation,” Peskov said.

At the same time, the Kremlin’s spokesman asserted the absurdity of Western countries’ support. Their belief that Ukraine could have opportunities for “some kind of success on the battlefield” was called by Peskov a “dramatic delusion that the West would regret many times over”.

“Therefore, everything is really leading to the escalation of the conflict,” Peskov summed up his view.

However, the point of several Russian media was that the meeting did not reach an agreement on the delivery of the Leopard 2 battle tanks that Ukraine wanted.

Comment on wagon deliveries For the cup Rodion Miroshnikwho is introduced as the former ambassador of the Moscow representation of the “Luhansk People’s Republic”.

According to Miroshnik, the United States is putting pressure on Germany, which is trying to delay as long as possible agreeing to send heavy equipment to Ukraine. However, Germany will not be able to strike back for a long time, Mirošnik estimates.

On January 15, Ukraine added Miroshnik to its new 198-name sanctions list, which includes Russian propagandists.

Many European countries have been willing to export their own Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but the export requires the permission of Germany, the country that manufactures the weapons.

“Today we still cannot say when a decision will be made on the Leopard tanks and what that decision will be,” the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at the meeting.

Finland will be involved in one way or another, if the decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is made, said the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday night. Finland has more than 200 Leopard 2 main battle tanks. However, Haavisto reminded that the decision will not materialize in a quick schedule, as the use of trolleys requires, among other things, training.

In addition to Finland, many other western countries have announced their desire to provide Leopard wagons to Ukraine. Many countries too announced of new arms aid packages to Ukraine just before the Ramstein meeting.

The Ministry of Defense said that Finland is sending Ukraine the 12th shipment of defense equipment, the compensation value of which is around 400 million euros. The United States announced that it would send a new $2.5 billion arms aid package. At least Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden, Denmark and Britain also announced arms assistance.