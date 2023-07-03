Monday, July 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack | Kremlin: 700,000 children taken from Ukraine to Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russian attack | Kremlin: 700,000 children taken from Ukraine to Russia

Foreign countries|Russian invasion

During the war of aggression it started, the Russian leadership has presented that children have been “evacuated” from Ukraine to Russia “to safety”.

Ukrainian About 700,000 children have been taken from the war zone to Russia, said the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council Grigori Karasin late Sunday, according to Reuters.

Karasin wrote in the Telegram service that these 700,000 children “have found refuge” in Russia.

During the war of aggression it started, the Russian leadership has presented that children have been “evacuated” from Ukraine to Russia “to safety”.

Ukrainian and the Western countries’ view is different: it is really about illegal forced transfers of children. For example, the United States already estimated a year ago that Russia transferred 260,000 children from Ukraine to Russia against their will.

In March, the Hague-based International Criminal Court, or ICC, appointed Russia’s Children’s Commissioner From Maria Lvova-Belova arrest warrant. The ICC accuses Lvova-Belova of kidnapping Ukrainian children.

See also  France | Macron, who ran through the pension law, will be tested on live TV on Wednesday

#Russian #attack #Kremlin #children #Ukraine #Russia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Even the champion Tigres looked bad

Even the champion Tigres looked bad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result