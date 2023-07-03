Russian attack | Kremlin: 700,000 children taken from Ukraine to Russia

During the war of aggression it started, the Russian leadership has presented that children have been “evacuated” from Ukraine to Russia “to safety”.

Ukrainian About 700,000 children have been taken from the war zone to Russia, said the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council Grigori Karasin late Sunday, according to Reuters.

Karasin wrote in the Telegram service that these 700,000 children “have found refuge” in Russia.

Ukrainian and the Western countries’ view is different: it is really about illegal forced transfers of children. For example, the United States already estimated a year ago that Russia transferred 260,000 children from Ukraine to Russia against their will.

In March, the Hague-based International Criminal Court, or ICC, appointed Russia’s Children’s Commissioner From Maria Lvova-Belova arrest warrant. The ICC accuses Lvova-Belova of kidnapping Ukrainian children.