The case comes days after Russia’s massive attack on the city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine | Photo: Reproduction/EFE Agency

A Russian artillery attack against the Sumi region, located in the northeast of Ukraine and which borders Russia, resulted in the deaths of two women and a seven-year-old girl on Tuesday (28), according to the Ukrainian Public Prosecutor’s Office. in a statement.

The attack occurred at around 12:30 pm (local time, 6:30 am Brasília time) and caused damage to five private houses in the municipality of Seredyna-Buda, which is close to the border with Russia.

“The bodies of two injured women and two injured men were found under the rubble,” stated the Public Prosecutor’s Office, clarifying that the seven-year-old girl was hit when she was with a family member in a car and died shortly afterwards in the hospital.

The Public Ministry is investigating the case as a violation of the laws of war. Despite not having an open battlefront on its territory, the Sumi region is regularly attacked with artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation.