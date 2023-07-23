Residential buildings and other architectural monuments were also damaged, say Ukrainian officials.

A Russian bombing of the port city of Odessa, in Ukraine, killed one person on Saturday night (July 22, 2023). The attack also damaged a cathedral, 6 residential buildings and 2 other architectural monuments. The information was released by the Operational Command of Southern Ukraine in the telegram.

“Dozens of cars, facades and roofs of many buildings in the city were damaged and windows were broken”informed the group.

According to the command, the attacks were carried out with 5 different types of missiles. The offensives also interrupted the flow by damaging electrical cables.

In addition to death, 15 adults and 4 children were injured. There are 14 people hospitalized.

Images shared by the operational command show how the cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church looked like. It is possible to see that part of the ceiling was destroyed and that the debris ended up on the floor of the building. Look:

Andriy Palchuk, a cleric for the Diocese of Odesa, said there had been a fire at the site and that the central stilts of the structure had been damaged. The windows would still have broken from the bombing. “The destruction was colossal”he stated.

Over the past week, the Russian government has stepped up attacks on Odessa. There were at least 5 offensives in the last 7 days. The movement began after Russia announced the end of the agreement with Ukraine for the export of grains through the Black Sea.

