Pokrovsk District is used as a logistics center for the Ukrainian Army; Kiev says 5 children died

Ukrainian authorities said a Russian airstrike left 11 civilians dead, including 5 children, and 8 more injured, in the east of the country this Saturday (Jan 6, 2024). According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, rescue and assistance operations are being carried out.

“The enemy cynically attacks civilians, trying to bring as much misery as possible to our land. They will be punished for everything!”, he said the governor of Ukrainian-controlled areas in Donetsk province, Vadym Filashkin, via his Telegram channel. According to him, missiles from Russia hit a residential area in the Pokrovsk district. The village of Myrnohrad was also reportedly hit.

“My condolences to all those who have lost relatives and loved ones”, he wrote Zelensky on his Telegram channel. According to him, the attack took place with S-300 missiles, normally used to target aircraft. The Russian government has not commented on the allegations.

The 2 locations where the attacks reportedly took place are about 40 km from some of the most intense fighting on Ukraine's eastern front line. In August, 2 Russian missiles had already hit Pokrovsk, killing 9 people and injuring 82. The district is used as a logistics center by the Ukrainian Army.

This Saturday's attack (Jan 6) was amid a new escalation of air attacks from both sides of the conflict. In his New Year's message on December 31, Zelensky said Russia “will feel the wrath” of Ukrainian arms production.

On the same day, Russia had launched an attack on the city of Kharkiv, which left at least 28 dead, 1 day after accusing Ukraine of an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, which left 18 dead, which, in turn, would have been in response to another Russian attack on Kharkiv on December 29, also with 18 dead. In these 3 days, the UN Security Council met twice to discuss the war.