Russian attack | Kaikkonen to Iltalehti: Marin did not tell in advance about the fighter opening

“I would have stomped on him,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen (Centre) says to Iltalehte.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (mid) said on Friday evening For Iltalehtithat the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) had not spoken to him in advance about his intention to delay giving the Hornets to Ukraine.

“Marin has not discussed the idea with me in advance. I would have stomped on him,” Kaikkonen commented to IL.

Kaikkonen estimates that Marin probably hasn’t talked to the commander of the defense forces either Timo Kivinen with.

Prime Minister Marin, who visited Kyiv on Friday, said that Finland should have a discussion about sending Hornet fighters to Ukraine.

However, he said that at the same time Finland’s geopolitical location must be taken into account. You have to take care of your own defense in all situations.

Kaikkonen says that he is in favor of providing heavy weapons aid to Ukraine, but his own assessment is that Finland should now think about ways other than Hornets.

Finland the current Hornet fleet will be phased out starting in 2025, and will be replaced by F-35 fighters. Finland is acquiring a total of 64 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighters.

There are 62 McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornets in Finland. Previously, it has been reported in the public that the most likely retired Hornets will end up as spare parts.