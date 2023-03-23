Russian attack | Kaihkö: Ukraine must gradually give up Soviet weapons – then Western fighter jets would be useful

In Kiev, Prime Minister Marin opened the door to the possible dispatch of Western fighter jets to Ukraine. Ukraine needs to think about the war in the longer term, which is why it seized on Marin’s comment.

in Finland there is a fierce Hornet debate going on at the same time as Ukraine is trying to do everything it can to prepare for a counteroffensive that is expected to begin in the coming months.

Ukraine is estimated to have lost around 60 of its own fighters during the war, which means almost two-thirds of its own arsenal.

Ukraine is getting replenishment from Poland and Slovakia, whose promised Mig-29 fighters are familiar to Ukraine. It is believed that Ukraine will benefit from them immediately.

The first Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets delivered by Slovakia have already been handed over to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Docent of military sciences and visiting researcher at the Alexander Institute Ilmari Käihkön according to them, they will surely be destroyed as the war drags on, so Ukraine must already think about the next step.

Western fighters such as Hornets could be the next step, although their potential deployment will take time.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (central) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (vihr) stated on Thursday that there is hardly much to donate in the Finnish Hornets after they have reached the end of their useful life.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Thursday that she hoped for a careful review of the matter.

Read more: Haavisto: Finland’s fighters have “quite a bit to contribute” to Ukraine

Read more: Kaikkonen: Finland needs the Hornets itself

in Ukraine will be on display for the coming months. The country’s armed forces have received a lot of weapons aid, and now they have to show that they know how to use it effectively.

Many red lines have already been crossed when it comes to arms aid. The latest is the decision of Poland and Slovakia to send their own Soviet-made Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian armed forces most likely use Soviet-era command systems, which speeds up the introduction of MiGs.

Director of the Air Defense Museum, Esa Kelloniemi, interviewed by HS estimated last week that the possibilities of using fighter jets in Ukraine are currently limited. The war is mainly an artillery and missile war, and it is not fought in the air between fighters, he stated.

Teacher of air warfare at the Department of Military Art at the National Defense University Lasse Louhela stated that Russia’s air defense is strong, and “crippling it would be a really complex and multidimensional matter and would require significant support from the West.”

Ukraine, on the other hand, has been able to maintain its air defense in operation with a mobile combat method, and thereby create a sufficient threat to the Russian air force.

The end result is that neither country has achieved complete air supremacy.

The front lines haven’t moved much in recent months, which means the Russians have had time to dig deep into their defensive lines.

According to the view of Ukraine and its allies, the air force would also be needed to break them.

Read more: Experts: This is how Ukraine could benefit from Western fighters

Read more: The delivery of Soviet fighter jets to Ukraine has gained momentum

Ukraine has repeatedly asked for the help of western-made fighters as well, although it is believed that their deployment will take time.

Spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Juri Ihnat said last week, according to the news agency AFP, that MiG fighters are not enough. To support its ground forces, Ukraine needs fighters capable of precise strikes far from enemy lines. “We need F-16 fighters,” Ihnat stated.

The news published by HS on Wednesday According to

It’s about Hornet fighters. Finland is replacing the Hornets with new US F-35 fighters starting in 2025.

According to Defense Minister Kaikkonen, Ukraine’s request will be answered in the next few weeks. He didn’t anticipate how to answer it yet.

I’m crazy according to Ukraine is eagerly waiting for the first country that dares to open the door to Western fighters.

Marin opened the door Hornet comments in Kievand Ukraine should take it up now, says Käihkö.

“It is smart and important for Ukraine to think about the war in the longer term.”

Other countries have reacted curtly to Ukraine’s requests for Western fighter jets.

The United States has justified its negative position with the fact that fighter jets are not useful to Ukraine right now.

The deployment time of Western fighters is long, because the training of fighter pilots is demanding, and the planes have to be integrated into the Ukrainian defense system.

Although Western fighter jets cannot be deployed right now, according to Käihkö, they help prepare for a long war.

Guns are consumables, and Migits will run out at some point, says Käihkö.

According to him, as the war continues, Ukraine must gradually switch from Soviet-made weapons to Western-made weapons.

“Decisions about sending fighter jets are big and time-consuming, but they have to be made sooner or later if we really want to support Ukraine to the end,” says Käihkö.