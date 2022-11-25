Russian attack | Jussi Halla-aho predicts that Putin will lose his war already next year – “Russians don’t think about winning and losing the same way as normal people”

Jussi Halla-aho opened his Ukraine analysis in the conference room of the parliament annex in Koivu.

Seeing the anonymous Ukrainian graves was a “shaking experience” for the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Jussi Halla-aho. He believes that it is possible to push Russian troops out of Ukraine during 2023.

Parliamentary the foreign affairs committee has flown from the east coast of the United States to Helsinki the day before.

In Washington, the committee met, among others, US senators, the most famous of whom is a Democrat by Amy Klobuchar and Republican by Susan Collins.

We talked about dark things like Putin’s from the war of aggression in Ukraine. Of course, Finland’s NATO membership was also ignored.