Russian attack | ISW: Ukraine has achieved tactically significant victories, Russian forces are suffering from a lack of equipment

Success in Robotyne would help Ukraine bypass Russia’s densest minefields.

Ukrainian the troops have achieved tactically significant victories near Robotyne in western Zaporizhia, according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW’s estimate is based on geolocation material. According to it, Ukrainian forces have reached the central part of Robotyne and have broken through some Russian defense lines south of the village of Mala Tokmachka.

Also Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maljar has reported a successful counterattack by Ukrainian forces east of Robotyne.

Robotyne is located about ten kilometers south of the town of Orihiv, and Mala Tokmatška is about nine kilometers southeast of the town.

Both Maljar and Russian sources have stated that the fighting is still going on in Robotyne.

ISW has previously assessed that Ukraine’s attacks on Robotyne are tactically significant, as advancing in the area will allow Ukrainian forces to get past Russia’s densest minefields.

At the same time, Russian war bloggers have been reporting on the difficulties of Russian troops on the entire front line, says ISW.

War bloggers have claimed that the Russian forces are suffering from a lack of equipment, which is said to have further weakened the will to fight.

However, a Russian war blogger has claimed that Russia has improved its artillery tactics, which has made artillery units much more accurate than a year ago.