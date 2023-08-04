Russian attack | ISW: This is how the Ukrainian counterattack can succeed

Ukraine has three ways to get on the neck of the Russians, estimates the US think tank Institute for the Study of War.

American think tank Institute for the Study of War According to (ISW), Ukraine still has a chance to succeed in its counterattack.

ISW listed ways Ukrainian troops could get on the Russians’ necks.

The first way is that Ukraine would manage to break through all or even part of the Russian lines with its own counterattack. The second is that the Russian forces, suffering from motivational problems, would disintegrate under pressure and begin to withdraw either in a controlled or uncontrolled manner.

The third option, and according to ISW the most likely of the three options, is that continued pressure from Ukraine creates gaps in the Russian lines. The Ukrainian troops could use these openings locally at first, but gradually also break through them deeper and deeper into the Russian line.

ISW considers the first two options unlikely, although possible.

The success of the third option depends on whether Ukraine will continue to receive support from the West and, for example, a continuous flow of equipment, which slow progress is constantly eating into.

In addition, the third option requires a lot of patience to succeed.