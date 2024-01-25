Russian attack | ISW: Russian missiles blinded Ukrainian air defenses with flares

Russia seems to be experimenting with different methods of airstrikes while destroying Ukrainian cities.

Russian armed forces tried the use of flares in the missile strikes between Monday and Tuesday night and Tuesday morning to confuse Ukrainian air defenses. This is reported by the US-based research institute ISW, which bases its claims on video material published by an unnamed Russian source.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky according to 18 people were killed in Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Kiev, as well as Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions early on Tuesday morning. In Kharkiv, eight people died after a missile destroyed a residential apartment building. A total of 139 buildings were destroyed in the attacks and 130 people were wounded, he says BBC.

The flares used were apparently similar to those launched by self-defense systems on warplanes and helicopters to fool anti-aircraft missiles. According to ISW, the first detection of the method was already at the end of December, when an H-101 missile was found in Ukraine with signs of the use of flares.

Soviet Union engineers started developing the air-launched H-101 cruise missile as early as 1980, and Russia put it into service in 2012. The seven and a half meter long missile carries a 450 kg payload and its travel speed is just over 700 kilometers per hour.

The head teacher of Air Warfare at the National Defense University, lieutenant colonel Tomi Lyytinen according to the missile found in December, 12 pieces of flare or fragmentation cartridges were attached. The flares obscure heat-controlled anti-aircraft missiles, while the metal shards obscure infrared missiles.

“Twelve songs is quite a marginal number,” says Lyytinen.

“There can be hundreds of them in a fighter and thousands in a helicopter.”

In addition, according to Lyytinen, a radar or infrared warning should be attached to the missile so that the missile knows because it has to trigger its own protection. Another possibility is that the Russians know or guess where the Ukrainian air defenses are. Then flare or infrared rockets could be timed to launch at a certain point on the flight path.

“The flares are designed against close-in air defense or shoulder-fired missiles,” says Lyytinen.

“So they could be programmed to trigger near the intended target, but this is of course a guess.”

Ukrainian the General Staff said that Russia had used at least five different anti-aircraft missiles, a cruise missile and a ballistic missile in its attacks. A total of 44 missiles were fired, and Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 22 of them.

In recent months, Russia has also used Iranian Shahed drones in all of its larger missile strikes. The drones have not only tried to destroy their targets, but also confused and tied up Ukrainian air defense.

This time, however, according to ISW, drones were not used at all.

“A couple of weeks ago, Russia shot down eight drones in its attack, and Ukraine shot down all eight,” says Lyytinen.

“51 cruise missiles were fired at the same time, and Ukraine shot down 18 of them.”

“Perhaps Russia has analyzed that it is better to strike without drones. Or the drone stocks are running low.”

Russia manufactures Shaheds himself these days. However, there is only one Shahed factory in Tatarstan in production. According to Russian data, it manufactures about 200 airplanes per month. In December alone, Ukraine destroyed 500 Shaheds on its own notice.

In any case, Russia seems to be continuing to study different tactics on the Ukrainian front.

“The battlefield is the best condition for testing,” says Lyytinen.