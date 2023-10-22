Russian attack | ISW: Russian forces may suffer significant losses in the Advijivka area

Despite the losses, Russia continues its efforts to capture Avdijivka.

22.10. 21:05

Ukrainian the troops have probably repelled another stepped-up Russian attack on Advijivka in recent days, estimates the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to ISW, this has resulted in heavy crew and equipment losses for the Russian forces.

The Russians have been aggressively attacking the town of Avdijivka in the Donetsk region for the past week. The city has been in the middle of fighting since 2014, when Russia, among other things, illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Both Ukrainian and Russian sources report that on Thursday and Friday, Russia intensified its offensive operations near Avdijivka. On Saturday, Ukrainian military officials said the pace had slowed.

Officials also reiterated earlier reports that Russian forces lost 50 tanks, 100 armored vehicles and 900 soldiers in attacks on Avdijivka on Thursday, October 19.

Despite the losses, Russia continues its efforts to capture Avdijivka. According to ISW, it speaks to the fact that the Russian leadership still wants to prioritize the region alongside other offensive operations.

Since the Russian forces seem to be continuing their operations near Avdijivka with the same ineffective and expensive tactics as before, more significant losses of personnel and equipment can be expected, ISW writes.

The city of Avdijivka is located in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.