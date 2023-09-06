Russian attack | ISW: Russian forces are having trouble responding to artillery fire

According to ISW, Russian forces have repeatedly complained about problems in responding to Ukrainian artillery fire.

Russian troops the ability to respond to Ukrainian artillery fire suffers from a lack of ammunition, says a US think tank Based on information received by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) from its Russian sources.

According to the sources, the Russian forces are weakly able to respond to Ukrainian artillery fire on the front, as the stocks of the Lancet helicopters used by Russia and the 220 and 300 millimeter ammunition used in the heavy MLRS rocket launchers are low.

ISW also reports that according to a Russian war blogger, Russia’s plan is to create several new artillery brigades to improve the capacity of counter-artillery fire.

According to ISW, Russian forces have repeatedly complained about problems in responding to Ukrainian artillery fire.

US newspaper The New York Times said on Tuesdaythat the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un plans to travel to Russia next week to negotiate with the country’s president Vladimir Putin with, among other things, gun shops. According to ISW, negotiations would also be used for artillery ammunition purchases.