Russian attack | ISW: Russia appears to be subduing Wagner under its control to fend off a Ukrainian counterattack

Russian the Ministry of Defense appears to be trying to gain control of Wagner, a mercenary army, in order to create a more centralized chain of command and supply chain for war supplies to help counter a Ukrainian counterattack, evaluate the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its Monday daily review.

At the same time, according to ISW, the Ministry of Defense is trying to limit Wagner’s influential founder Yevgeny Prigozhin leeway.

Russian The Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that all volunteer fighters must sign military contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense by July 1. Prigozhin has assured that his private army will boycott the order.

“Wagner will not sign any contracts [Sergei] Shoigun with,” Prigozhin said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Earlier, the order was reported on, among other things BBC.

ISW refers to a war blogger linked to Wagner, who says the order would allow volunteer groups like Wagner’s to be disbanded and to deny ammunition, other war supplies and medical care to those who don’t sign the military agreement.

Other widely followed war bloggers have wondered about the timing of the order amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

ISW points out that Russia similarly forced the armed forces of the so-called People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk to die in January-February before Russia’s winter offensive phase.