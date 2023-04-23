Russian attack | ISW: Prigozhin is trying to turn Putin’s head to a defensive position

According to ISW, Prigozhin has been increasingly alarmed in his recent outings, making similar statements about the uncertain future of Russian offensive operations in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas.

Russian Leader of the Wagner mercenary army Yevgeny Prigozhin probably trying to get the president of Russia Vladimir Putin to move the forces into a defensive phase as Russia prepares for a counterattack against Ukraine, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank estimates in its recent report.

Prigozhin claimed on Friday that Russia must “anchor itself in such a way that it is possible for the opponent to tear it apart [Venäjän joukot pois asemistaan] only with claws”.

Prigozhin also stated that Ukraine is trying to “tear apart” Russian forces and that Russia must resist such attacks.

According to ISW, Prigozhin has been increasingly alarmed in his recent outings, making similar statements about the uncertain future of Russian offensive operations in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas.

Prigozhin wants Russia to focus on holding the current front lines instead of the country’s forces trying to achieve new victories – this is so that the Russian forces have time to improve their combat effectiveness in view of subsequent offensive operations.

According to ISW, Putin’s strategy focused on attacking is also opposed by the leadership of the armed forces, who are probably also trying to turn Putin’s head to the position of defense.

The common goal has also improved the previously very inflamed relations between the war command and Prigožin, ISW estimates.