Russian attack | ISW and Forbes: Russia's Great Tank Offensive Completely Failed

Russia attempted the possibly biggest tank attack of the war on Saturday, reports the economic newspaper Forbes. According to Forbes, the company ended in a “tank slaughter”.

A think tank also writes about the attack and its countermeasures ISW. According to it and Forbes, Russia attacked on Saturday with 36 tanks and 12 BMP-3 assault tanks from the occupied village of Tonenke towards the Russian-free village of Umanske, located about three kilometers away.

The villages are located in the Donetsk region near the town of Avdijivka, which fell in February.

Ukrainian the troops noticed the approaching column and struck hard.

Ukraine destroyed 12 tanks and eight BMP-3 assault tanks, Forbes and ISW report, citing social media updates. According to ISW, the photos located on Tonenke road show several destroyed and damaged tanks.

It also seems that Russia, despite its heavy losses, did not make significant gains: according to Forbes data, neither side made significant progress in the Donetsk region over the weekend.

According to Forbes, it is not entirely certain how Ukraine managed to destroy almost half of the Russian convoy so extensively.

According to the newspaper, Ukraine's usual defense tactics go something like this: Russian troops are located by drones, after which merciless artillery fire begins. The fire forces the column to break up, making individual tanks and soldiers easy targets for drones.

Russia reportedly lost several vehicles in the capture of Avdijivka, which took place in mid-February. Since then, Russian troops have mostly advanced on foot west of the city.

However, according to Ukraine, Russia has brought more vehicles to the region in recent days, including tanks.