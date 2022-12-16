Russian attack | Is Russia preparing for another major attack in Ukraine?

Long there has been talk that Russia is preparing a new wave of attacks on Ukraine.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Would be Reznikov said a British newspaper recently For The Guardian, that Russia would prepare a major attack for February. In Ukraine’s previous assessments, the attack has been put at an earlier time, possibly after the New Year.

The general opinion of experts seems to be that Russia is now gathering its forces to be able to launch a new attack after the winter.

On the other hand, there are doubts about Russia’s ability to attack.

The argument of the preparation of a new major attack is supported by military exercises, the launch of a movement and numerous expert statements

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Kremlin representatives have recently raised the issue of possible peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. Program director of the Foreign Policy Institute Arkady Moshes guessed to HS earlier, that the real motive of Putin’s negotiation speeches is the preparation for a new attack.

However, experts have considered it highly unlikely to reach negotiations. According to Moshes, Russia’s goal is only to freeze the situation in its current state, so that it can launch a new attack at a time it deems appropriate.

“In Russia’s opinion, Ukraine should accept ending the war in the current situation and let Russia stay in the territories it occupies. It is completely impossible for Ukraine to accept it, so no negotiations can be held,” Moshes has said.

A woman walks past a damaged car in Bahmut, Donetsk region on Friday.

Read more: Putin on the end of the war: In the end, we have to reach an agreement

of the United States director of national intelligence By Avril Haines by During the next months, Ukraine and Russia would both try to maintain their forces and prepare for an attack after the winter, the Washington Post says. He believed that Ukraine had brighter prospects than Russia in terms of an attack.

Ukraine itself said recently that he will launch a counterattack in the southern parts of the country as soon as the ground freezes and the movement of military equipment becomes easier. in HS’s Ukraine studio spoke fact checker John Helin however, did not consider the speeches very topical.

Read more: United States: Putin increasingly aware of the army’s many problems

Read more: Zelensky’s advisor: When Melitopol falls, Ukraine will march all the way to Crimea

Read more: Ukraine wants Melitopol back – HS’s new Ukraine studio tells what is happening in the war now

An argument the preparation for the attack could be supported by the knowledge that Belarus has Ukraine on its border a military exercise is underway, with Russians involved. To support Putin Alexander Lukashenko in an autocratic country, there is an opposition leader in Belarus Svjatlana Tsihanouskayan I estimate by about 10,000 Russian soldiers.

However, Belarus’ direct involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still considered highly unlikely.

Read more: Belarus plans to introduce the death penalty for soldiers for treason

Read more: Belarusian opposition leader Tsihanouskaya: Lukashenko will not fight in Ukraine because he is not capable of it

An advertisement of the Russian army in Moscow in front of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in October.

Ukrainian according to defense minister Reznikov, Russia has now brought to the front about half of the 300,000 reservists it has commissioned.

According to him, the other half, 150,000 reservists, are currently undergoing training in different parts of Russia. Russia’s conscription started in October, and Reznikov estimates that it will take at least three months to train the troops. The results of the autumn business launch are therefore expected to start showing at the beginning of the year.

“It means that they will try to start their next wave of attacks probably in February, just like they started at the beginning of the year,” says Reznikov.

The Ukrainian argument by However, the Russian military political leadership estimates that five million soldiers would be needed on the front in order to achieve victory over Ukraine.

Many Western and Russian observers have estimated that a new business launch would begin in Russia at the beginning of the year.

Read more: Ukrainian claim: Russia estimates that it needs five million soldiers on the front to win

The dismal state of the Russian military forces and dwindling ammunition stocks speak against the preparation of a major offensive

Attack from Russia’s point of view, it has not gone according to plan. Its forces’ biggest problems are leadership, deficiencies in discipline and training, and outdated and inadequate weapons and equipment.

Also at the bottom of Russian ammunition depots has been told starting to appear. The country’s arms procurement is hindered by sanctions imposed by Western countries. It has switched to using old technology and started acquiring weapons, for example from Iran.

Russia will only have three to five attack waves if 80-90 missiles are used in each wave as recently, estimates the deputy director of military intelligence of Ukraine, general Vadim Skibitsky US magazine of The New York Times in an interview earlier in December.

On the other hand, Russia has been able to keep its missile production going despite Western sanctions.

US think tank ISW evaluate at the end of November, that despite the depletion of its stocks, the Russian army is still capable of large-scale attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the near future.

Read more: Russia’s new general is trying to freeze Ukraine

Read more: Almost all of Ukraine’s large thermal and hydropower plants were damaged, an expert assessed the damage

Read more: United States: Putin increasingly aware of the army’s many problems

Read more: Russia may even buy missiles from Iran – according to Ukraine, the attacker’s own arsenal has dried up

On Friday, Kyivites took shelter in the subway tunnels to protect themselves from Russian missile attacks.

Only headlights illuminated the street scene in Kyiv during a power outage on Friday evening.

Russia carry out isolated – but large-scale – missile strikes across Ukraine like Friday’s missile strikes. The attacks aimed at infrastructure, energy and civilian targets have been aimed at creating panic and forcing Ukraine to its knees when homes are left without water and heating in the winter.

Arkady Moshes of the Foreign Policy Institute by Russia hopes that Europe will tire of the war in Ukraine as the energy and economic crises worsen. Then the situation could be frozen and Russia would try to win the war later in the future.

However, the attacks do not promote the advancement of the Russian armed forces on any front. Therefore, it could be a strange solution for a country preparing for a major attack to waste dwindling stocks on repeated attacks.

On the other hand, the goal of the actions is not necessarily in the near future. Russia is autumn and early winter organized his land forces so that it would not have to withdraw from Ukraine during the winter uncontrollably. Combined with the destruction of Ukraine’s energy system, this means that Russia would have its sights set on next spring; now the purpose would only be to ensure that its troops survive the winter in their positions.

Putin has also not wanted to tell about his plans. He has cancelled several public appearances recently: both his traditional press conference, where he has answered questions from the media, and his line speech to the upper house of the parliament.

The cancellations may indicate Putin’s nervousness, as the war of aggression has exposed the weaknesses of the Russian armed forces. The campaign that brought the war into the homes of Russians has raised widespread dissatisfaction.

Many Russians also seem to be getting tired of war. According to an opinion poll intended for internal use by the Kremlin, 55 percent of Russians would support peace negotiations with Ukraine. However, Putin has shown no signs of wanting to withdraw or stop hostilities.

Canceling the line speech can also indicate that Putin currently does not have a line to talk about. On the other hand, it is also possible that he does not want to reveal his plans yet.

Read more: An uncertain Putin abandoned the old ritual

Read more: Putin will not hold a traditional press conference at the end of the year, it would involve too many risks

Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassila evaluate to HS earlier that Putin doesn’t have it right now to report and no credible arguments.

“The constant deterioration and failure of the entire war plan leads to the fact that now [Kremlissä] any question about when the war will end or how to proceed is seen as difficult,” said Lassila.