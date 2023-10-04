Russian attack | Iran grabbed electronics from the West for its killer planes and offered its know-how to Russia

Russia set up a factory in Tatarstan, where deadly drones are manufactured using the teachings of the Iranians. Iran and Russia have learned to skilfully circumvent sanctions that try to stifle the countries’ arms industry.

Last Thursday of the week started with worrying signs for the air defense of Ukraine. According to the armed forces, 44 “Shahed” planes were spotted early in the morning in the direction of Odessa and Mykolayiv, of which 34 were successfully intercepted in the air.

According to the armed forces, some of the drones hit their intended targets, but with apparently minor consequences. Personal injuries were completely avoided.

Fortunately, this does not always happen when “suicide drones” flying tens of kilos of explosives hit Ukrainian villages and towns, sometimes killing people, sometimes destroying civilian infrastructure.

The Reuters news agency used quotation marks around the word Shahed. It is reasonable to do so, because at this stage of the war it is difficult to immediately know whether the devices terrorizing the Ukrainians are the original Shahed drones purchased from Iran or the very similar Geran-2 drones manufactured by Russia itself.

A residential apartment building on fire after a Russian drone strike in the Ukrainian city of Sumy in July. According to the Ukrainian authorities, an Iranian Shahed drone, either model 131 or 136, was shot at the house.

Thence it’s been about a year since Russia first fired the Shahed drones it acquired from Iran into Ukraine. Although drones are slow compared to missiles with a maximum speed of about 180 kilometers per hour and they are countered with a good success rate, their price and destruction ratio has been sufficient that Russia has fallen in love with them.

The production of a single missile can cost Russia millions of euros per piece, while Shahed drones can be obtained for around 20,000 to 50,000 euros.

The Washington Post magazine told in August, Russia established a factory in the city of Alabuga in the Republic of Tatarstan, where it manufactures its own version of the Iranian Shahed aircraft, with the favorable assistance of Iran.

According to leaked secret documents, at the beginning of this year, Alabuga first started assembling airplanes supplied as parts by Iran. In the spring, we moved to the second phase, where Russia already produced the fuselages of its Geran-2 airplanes. However, engines and electronics supplied by Iran were still installed inside them.

The third phase is scheduled to start at the beginning of next year, when Russia intends to produce the drones completely independently and mostly from parts and components obtained from Russian suppliers.

Russia’s goal is that by the middle of 2025, a total of 6,000 drones have been produced with the help of the cooperation project. And after that, Russia has its very own Geran aircraft industry.

Independent Russian media Protokol and Razvorot told in July, that the size of the Alabuga aircraft factory is currently about 40,000 square meters, which corresponds to closer to six football fields. The plan is to expand the factory to 100,000 square meters.

“This will practically be a separate village whose only task is to produce airplanes for the Russian armed forces,” the Russian media reported.

An intelligence photo released by the US presidential administration showing factory buildings located in Tatarstan’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone. According to Western, Ukrainian and Russian information, the factory produces Geran-2 drones with the help of the Iranians.

Russia therefore wants a completely domestic aircraft industry, but its arms industry has had to rely heavily on components manufactured by Western companies, just like Iran.

The Conflict Armament Research Institute (CAR) has investigated the components of the unexploded Iranian Shahedi and Russian Geranis fired at Ukraine over the past year. The results have surprised Western countries.

First, CAR told at the end of last year, that as many as 82 percent of the components in Iranian airplanes came from companies operating in the United States.

More than half of the components were only a year or two old, which would suggest that technology sanctions against Iran for various reasons are leaking like a sieve.

The astonishment was almost as great when CAR published in August this year autopsy of two Geran-2 aircraft manufactured in Russia. They had components manufactured in seven countries and 22 companies, mostly from China, Switzerland and the United States.

Conflict Armament Research researcher Damien Spleeters photographing the fuselage of the Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance aircraft in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in May 2022.

of CAR deputy director of the unit responsible for research operations Damien Spleeters says in a phone interview that he and his colleagues have tried to find out how the products of Western companies can end up in Iran’s aircraft industry despite Western sanctions.

Belgium’s Spleeters says the usual story is that Western company X tells CAR investigators that it has sold a batch of electronic components to a company based in Hong Kong. And from there the products have been forwarded to mainland China.

“Then we send a tracking request to the Chinese company and kindly ask them to tell us if you have forwarded the product to any company and if you can tell us the details of this transaction,” says Spleeters.

There is usually no friendly response.

“From our point of view, this [Kiinassa oleva] the entity is the last party that held this product, which was later found on the plane that ended up in Ukraine,” says Spleeters.

Spleeters says that while the western components of the Iranian-made drones have made a detour in China, he cannot say what happened to them on the way from China through Iran to Russia and from there to Ukraine.

It is possible that the Chinese company has sold them on to a middleman who has delivered the products to Iran.

“I’m not trying to say that the Chinese government is responsible for product diversion or that it’s a state-sponsored partnership. I’m just saying that the routes lead to operators located in that country [Kiinassa].”

It is also worth noting that it is not clear what proportion of components used in drones are subject to sanctions. Many dual-use components used in weapons are also used in civilian industry.

In another by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). in the report Of the 450 western components used in Russia’s various weapon systems, 80 were on the US embargo list.

Which in this case, China seems to have a very central role, at least in terms of its geographical location, as the country of origin or transit of the electronics seized by Iran and Russia.

In August, the US financial channel CNBC published a report based on trading statistics statement, according to which before Russia’s major attack on Ukraine, China and Hong Kong accounted for exactly one third of the trade in semiconductor products to Russia. A year later, the share had risen to 87 percent.

Although China is known in many sectors as the “factory of the world”, 55 percent of the components that end up in Russia via China were produced elsewhere than in China.

The components and spare parts needed by the arms industry seem to be flowing to Russia at an ever-increasing pace. The New York Times magazine told in September, that Russia would have succeeded in returning its missile production to the pre-attack level and beyond.

The International Working Group is the July issue of the Russian Sanctions Network the report According to Russia, the import of “critical components” needed by the Russian military industry dropped sharply in April-May 2022, but has since recovered to pre-war levels.

According to the report, before the major attack, 54 percent of Russian component imports took place through third countries, but now the figure is 98 percent.

For example, Intel, the largest manufacturer of semiconductor products in the United States, stopped all trade with Russia after February 2022. Even so, last year Intel components were exported to Russia worth $700 million, compared to $500 million the year before, the report said.

The burned satellite navigation unit of the Russian Geran-2 aircraft.

United States and the European Union have steadily placed new Russian and Iranian companies and individuals on their sanctions lists to stifle the countries’ ability to produce new aircraft and other weapons.

A look at the Ukrainian sky shows that the sanctions are not biting. The question is why they don’t bite.

The rough answer is that whenever Western countries get one company, businessman or intelligence service agent under their wing and on their sanctions lists, the next ones are already on the way – or the former behind new aliases. When one way around the sanctions is revealed, the next one is in the works.

US Department of Justice told for example, in 2018, a Canadian citizen by name Ghobad Ghasempourwho had been sentenced to more than three years in prison for evading sanctions.

Ghasempour had established front companies in China and through them cooperated with his partners operating in Iran, Turkey and Portugal. This is how he tried to supply Iran with military technology, such as thermal cameras used in drones, which were bought from American companies operating in California, Oregon and North Dakota.

“Ghasempour was motivated solely by greed and money,” a federal judge had said.

Greed and money may have also motivated the six Iranians involved in the drone program, who ended up to the EU sanctions list in July.

And countless others that the West knows nothing about.

British newspaper The Guardian told last week that he got hold of a 47-page intelligence report by Ukrainian authorities, which Ukraine had distributed to the governments of the rich G7 countries in August.

According to the report, dozens of components had been found in the unexploded Shahed planes, which had been manufactured in Western countries and Japan. Five European companies were among the manufacturers.

According to the Ukrainians, customs data showed that the components of the drones had reached the Iranians via Turkey, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Costa Rica.

The report also said that Iran had also established a factory in Syria, where airplanes are manufactured for the war in Ukraine.

Western companies contacted by The Guardian condemned the use of their components in Iranian drones. The answer given from one company, STMicroelectronics, headquartered in Switzerland, partly explained how difficult it is to monitor the sanctions.

“We work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners worldwide. We do not authorize and do not approve the use of our products for any purpose other than their intended purpose,” the company’s spokesperson told the magazine.

Following the article in The Guardian, the European Commission demanded Even stricter measures from the EU countries, so that the products of European companies do not end up in the hands of Iran and Russia.

Ukraine, on the other hand, proposed stronger measures than sanctions in its report submitted to the G7 countries. Ukraine asked the West for long-range missiles with which it could bomb airplane factories operating in Iran, Syria and Russia to the ground.