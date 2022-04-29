Russian attack Investigative website: Croatian president on Finland’s NATO road has been in direct contact with Russia’s foreign intelligence

According to the documents he has received, the Istraga website says that the Croatian president is in “constant contact with Russia”.

Croatian president Zoran Milanovic was in direct contact with members of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) in November and December last year, says Bosnian investigative journalism site Istraga. The story says the Russian intelligence services probably acted under pseudonyms.

Istraga relies on “several security agency documents”. An article published on Friday has shared On Twitter, a researcher specializing in the Balkans Jasmin Mujanovic.

The same article says that Milanović’s adviser Orsat Miljenić has been in contact with an officer in the Russian military intelligence service GRU. The site tried to get a comment on the topic from Miljenić but could not reach this comment.

Receivables According to documents, Istraga says the Croatian president is in “constant contact with Russia” and that Russia’s ambassador to Croatia Alexander Nesterenko has described Milanović as “a good friend of Russia and a defender of its interests in the Balkans”.

Russia, for its part, has promised Milanovic its unquestionable support in its political efforts, according to information received by Istraga.

President Milanović also rose to the headlines in Finland this week, when he announced in the Croatian online index.hr that Croatia should block Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership until a solution has been found to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s electoral law.

The inflamed political situation in the country is illustrated by the fact that soon after Milanović’s comments, the country’s foreign minister Gordan Grlić Radman criticizes Milanović’s speeches. Grlić Radman stated that Croatia supports the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO and should not be affected by the efforts of Bosnia and Herzegovina and NATO and the EU.

The Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic has called Milanović directly pro-Russian and announced that he would cut off the president after he claimed the Prime Minister’s party had a connection to the former Communist Yugoslav security service, the UDBA.

In January, Plenković apologized to Ukraine after the president had named it one of the most corrupt countries in the world in January.

Croatia has been a member of NATO since 2009 and a member of the EU since 2013.

Correction 29.4. at 22.01: The Russian foreign intelligence service had previously been incorrectly abbreviated to SRV. The abbreviation is SVR. It comes from words služba vnešnei razvedkiwhich means foreign intelligence service in Finnish.