According to Vjortska online news, they are trying to get 300,000 new soldiers into the war, the recruitments can start as early as next week.

22.3. 19:50

Russian the armed forces is planning a large-scale campaign launch for this spring, in which it plans to recruit 300,000 new soldiers into its ranks. With the help of new troops, Russia plans to besiege the city of Kharkiv and capture it.

The group of investigative journalism reports on the matter Vjortskawhich bases its information on anonymous interviews with four officials of the presidential administration and regional administrations and one high-ranking representative of the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, the group has interviewed numerous state and city office holders and representatives of the defense forces, who are preparing to launch a motion. According to the sources, the work is in full swing and the collection of troops can be started next week at the earliest.

Vjortska is the former news editor of the banned TV channel Dožd Lola Tagayeva a news website founded two years ago that has been doing investigative journalism in Russia throughout the war of aggression. The site has twenty permanent journalists, mostly working in exile, and several assistants.

Kharkov is Ukraine's second-largest city, which Russia attempted to besiege right at the start of its full-scale offensive in February 2022. The attempt failed, and by mid-May Ukrainian forces had driven the attacker back across the border.

The border between Ukraine and Russia is only thirty kilometers from the city center. The front line in eastern Ukraine currently runs a hundred kilometers from Kharkiv, north of the city of Kupyansk. Kharkiv has been the target of continuous Russian missile and drone attacks.

Two died and twelve were wounded in a Russian regional bombing in Kharkiv at the end of January.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has struck many times with drones, especially on fuel warehouses across the border in the Belgorod area. Russian troops fighting in the ranks of Ukraine have claimed to have taken over two border villages from the Russian side this year.

President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday evening in his presidential election victory speech in Moscow that Russia should establish a “buffer zone” extending 100-150 kilometers west of the border on the Ukrainian side in the Kharkiv region.

Vjortska sources estimate that the capture of Kharkiv will require 300,000 fighters or possibly more.

“The next step is the capture of Kharkiv, which is only possible by besieging the city,” says the official decision-maker of the presidential administration who spoke to Vjortska in an interview.

“300,000 won't be enough for that. So everything is already ready for mobilization 2.0.”

The source refers to Russia's first so-called partial mobilization in the fall of 2022. As a result, thousands of conscripts fled from Russia to foreign countries.

“No one wants to make Kharkiv the next Mariupol,” says the official, referring to the bloody and destructive takeover of the port city of Mariupol in March–May 2022.

“The idea is to do [Harkovan valtauksesta] a showcase that shows that the Russians know how to make wars in a civilized manner.”

Russian the new business launch has been rumored for months, and has been speculated to begin right after last weekend's presidential election. Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk said on Friday, according to the AFP news agency, that Russia is preparing to recruit “more than a hundred thousand” new fighters.

“It is possible that by the beginning of the summer they might have some strength to steer the offensive operation in some direction,” Pavljuk estimates.

The representative of Russia's western military district interviewed by Vjortska said that the preparatory phase of the motion launch is over and claimed that the implementation will be reached as early as next Monday.

Vjortska uses the term “Western Military District” to protect the source, although it was officially terminated in February and replaced by the Leningrad and Moscow Military Districts.

“I say the date 25.3., do what you want with it,” says the source. Other Vjortska sources do not mention dates.

Of everything despite this, according to Vjortska, Russia is not preparing for a general motion. The people are going to be recruited primarily from the active reserve, which according to sources is currently about two million trained soldiers. These are reservists who are committed to refresher exercises twice a year.

More people are planned to be recruited by recruiting conscripts who finished their military service last year. In addition, the enlistment lists also include conscripts who are currently serving, whose repatriation date is in April. According to Russian law, conscripts cannot be sent to war.

Recruits have also been actively sought from employees of state-owned companies, city institutions and the defense industry.

Russia is looking for already trained reservists and conscripts who have reached the threshold of repatriation to join their ranks, apparently in order to speed up the start of the Kharkov attack. Untrained private soldiers are to be deployed to replace the troops currently stationed on the border between Ukraine and Russia, in order to bring the trained troops on the border into the attack.

A printing press ignited by a Russian missile fire burned down in Kharkiv on Wednesday.

The main lure for recruits is money. According to Vjortska, the average salaries of soldiers who are recruited for the battles are one and a half times higher in rubles compared to a year ago. The average salary of soldiers fighting in Ukraine is currently 225,000 rubles, or 2,250 euros per month. The regional differences are large: in Astrakhan and Nizhny Novgorod, more than twice the average salary is paid.

Apparently, Muscovites are wanted even more, because there the monthly salary has been increased to the highest, i.e. to more than 8,000 euros per month.