Russian attack In the middle of the destroyed Mariupol is an underground city inhabited by thousands of Ukrainians – This is known from the Azovstal plant, which was “made to withstand a nuclear war”

Thousands of Ukrainians are sheltered in the area of ​​the Azovstal steel plant, which is virtually impossible to conquer. Russia, which has heavily bombed the area, has ended up besieging the plant’s surroundings.

“Shut up this industrial area so that not even a fly can escape. ”

President of Russia Vladimir Putin made it clear on Thursday that Russia does not intend to pardon Ukrainian soldiers defending the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol.

Sergei Shawun with Putin announced a change of strategy. So far, Russian forces have tried to take over the territory of the steel plant, but have failed to break Ukraine’s defense. Ukrainian soldiers have rejected Russia’s demands for surrender.

Russia is now besieging an area that Putin says is “unnecessary”.

Azovstalin the steel plant has become a kind of condensation of the Ukrainian will to fight against an attacker considered superior.

It has been compared to the World War II tractor factory in Stalingrad, where thousands of German and Russian soldiers died in bloody battles as Soviet forces defended the city of Stalingrad against German invasion.

This time, Russia is an aggressive party. The remaining Ukrainian soldiers defending the city of Mariupol do not want to hand over the last area of ​​the city.

Experts have speculated that Putin is seeking some sort of “profit” ahead of the May 9 celebrations. The capture of Mariupol could qualify as such because the blockade of Kiev failed.

According to Russia, Mariupol is already practically entirely in its possession. There have been major battles in the port city since the beginning of the war, and the city has been largely bombed to ruin. The damage to the civilian population is currently impossible to pinpoint.

Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Bochenko has reported that more than 20,000 civilians have died in the city during the war.

Azovstalin the factory also has its own world war-related past.

The factory, built in 1930, ceased operations during World War II, when Nazi Germany conquered the city of Mariupol during the offensive phase. At the end of the war, reconstruction of the Azovstal plant began and the plant has been in operation ever since.

After a full-scale Russian attack, the plant was shut down. Before that, the plant was one of the largest steel plants in Europe. Azovstal produced more than four million tons of steel a year.

Why has the Azovstal steel plant proved to be an almost impossible territory for Russia to take over?

Soldiers of pro-Russian forces in front of the destroyed administration building at the Azovstal steel plant on Thursday.

Main the reason is that the area has a huge underground network of tunnels and shelters built of thick concrete and steel. International media reports have described that on many floors, a network running underground is like a “fortress” or “an entire city below a city”.

Newspaper The New York Times says he acts as an adviser to Russia in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic Jan Gaginin stated that “the plant was built to withstand a nuclear war”.

Underground tunnels and bunkers were originally intended for the transport of steel plant equipment, says a representative of the company that owns the plant, Metinvest. Galina Jatsura To The New York Times. In 2014, factory workers sheltered in underground bunkers as Russian-backed separatists tried to seize Mariupol without success.

Detailed information on the underground extent of the bunker and tunnel network has not been provided, but underground shelters can accommodate up to 4,000 people, according to Jatsura.

Information The number of Ukrainians in the Azovstal factory area varies slightly from different sources.

For example, the British Broadcasting Corporation Interviewed by the BBCresponsible for defending the region, and controversial reputation Belongs to Azov Maksym Žorin says there would be at least two thousand civilians and a thousand Ukrainian soldiers in the area. There are likely to be factory workers among the civilians.

The AFP news agency reports on thousands of soldiers and civilians.

This is what the factory looked like about a year ago in April 2021.

All right is that the conditions of the remaining Ukrainians are currently harsh.

Several international media outlets have published interviews with Ukrainian soldiers defending the region. According to them, Russia has been bombing the area for “everything possible” for days. The same has been said by civilians rescued from the area.

Despair is conveyed through the interviews. There is no way out of the factory area on the shores of the Asova Sea other than the route that is in Russian possession. The only hope for the Ukrainians is that they somehow managed to break the Russian blockade.

Russia, which has given up its attempt to conquer the factory area, is trying to transfer some of its troops in Mariupol to other fighting in eastern Ukraine, but the siege of a large area binds a large number of Russian troops, the lieutenant colonel estimates Jarmo Mattila From the National Defense College to HS on Thursday.

Although underground bunkers protect the Ukrainians in the area, at some point running out of water and food. Likewise, running out of medication can be fatal. After that, Ukrainian soldiers have very little to do if they don’t want to surrender.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba According to AFP news agency on Thursday, water, food and vital medicines are almost out of the area.

The Azovstal area has been heavily bombed.

Representatives of Ukraine have said they expect Russia to try to use chemical weapons against Ukrainians protected underground, either to force them out or to kill them.

Its own chapter is whether Russia will allow the evacuation of civilians. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereštšuk has appealed to Russia to allow civilians to escape along the evacuation corridors.

Thursday The New York Times interviewed Reached from Azovstal’s bunkers Leonid Kuznetsov -soldier.

“We hope for help. If we don’t get it, we won’t survive out of this factory. We are dying here with guns in our hands defending Ukraine, ”Kuznetsov said.