Russian attack | In the capital region, generators and heating equipment are collected for Ukraine

In Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, new and used but still serviceable generators and equipment intended for electricity production and heating are collected for Ukraine.

23.1. 20:15

HelsinkiEspoo and Vantaa call on companies and residents of the capital region to donate generators, aggregates, heat fans and other heaters to Ukraine.

The devices must be new or in working order. According to the announcement of the city of Helsinki, donations will be accepted from 30 January to 10 February. At Tuupaka depot in Vantaa. The reception desk is open from Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations are delivered through the EU rescue service mechanism and in cooperation with Huoltovarmuuskeskus. The campaign has been launched by the EU Parliament and the Eurocities network.