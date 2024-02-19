Russian attack | In Robotyne, Russia advances to retake the territories that Ukraine won in the counterattack

19.2. 21:30

Avdijivkan the takeover is a sad preview of what is in store for Ukraine in the spring, says HS's fact checker John Helin.

It is still unclear how many troops or ammunition Ukraine lost in the withdrawal. The fact that Ukraine has been driven further away will in any case facilitate Russian logistics in Donetsk, Helin estimates.

“For the Donetsk block, the importance of Avdijivka was essential because it had been a heavily fortified area of ​​the front line since 2015. Now Ukraine has to defend in a softer area regarding its fortresses.”

The capture of Avdijivka is Russia's biggest territorial victory since the capture of Bahmut in May of last year. In the vicinity of Avdijivka, Russia has already begun to attack on the west side of the town like the village of Lastotchynen.

Direct After the capture of Avdijivka, Russia also started offensive operations on the southern front in Robotyne and has made some progress in the area. Ukraine had previously transferred its reserves from Robotyne to the defense of Avdijivka. Now it has to move its forces back, says Helin.

Russia is likely to try to create pressure on more frontal blocks and get Ukraine to commit its forces to regional battles. When Ukraine commits its reserves somewhere, Russia creates pressure somewhere else.

“In a way, with its attacks, Russia tries to find more weak points on the front and force Ukraine to commit its reserves to the fight. After this, Russia will probably try to use its manpower and firepower and create a breakthrough in an area where these reserves have not been,” says Helin.

One clear focus in the direction of Russia is not yet discernible, Helin estimates. The lines of attack will likely develop based on how Ukraine reacts to the situation. Russia is trying to feel places where it could get through.

“In general, Russia attacks from the entire width of the front just because it can,” says Helin.

to Russia it would be politically significant to take over the entire Donetsk and Luhansk region, from Marinka to Kreminna. This is especially where Kreminna's battle line plays a significant role. Also in the Bahmut area, the fighting will probably continue in the same protracted twist as it has been until now.

“Changes to the way we fight in Bahmut are unlikely to be immediate.”

On the southern front, in the Robotyne area, Russia is trying to take back the areas that Ukraine managed to win in last summer's counterattack.

