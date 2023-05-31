Russian attack | Iltalehti’s Ukrainian assistant, who was shelved, also offered stories to Ilta-Sanom

IS refused after investigations. Die Welt is also investigating the affairs of the same assistant.

Illetheti According to Ilta-Sanom, the Ukrainian assistant who did war stories offered them the opportunity to cooperate as well. However, Ilta-Sanomat refused after investigations. Evening newspaper on Tuesday removed 33 articles made by the assistant from the network.

IS’s foreign delivery producer Jari Alenius received a request last week to find out who the cooperation provider really is, Alenius tells STT.

In the most recent story he wrote for Iltalehte, the assistant described the situation in Bahmut’s front line. The story was published in Iltalehti on May 23.

“I had also read an earlier article and was a little surprised by it. After the most recent story, on the other hand, I had a rather empty feeling, that what I just read, absolutely incredible.”

The skein quickly began to unravel in IS. Journalist who visited Ukraine several times Mikko Marttinen found out the assistant’s background.

“There was a message from his Ukrainian colleagues who were familiar with his work that it sounded too good to be true,” says Alenius.

In addition, according to IS, the assistant had admitted to a Ukrainian colleague that he had copied pictures from Telegram.

After this, according to Alenius, a decision was quickly made at Ilta-Sanom that at least this cooperation would not be started.

Same assistant has also written articles for, among others, the German magazine Die Welt. Alenius says he informed Die Welt about the information that came to light in Finland. Die Welt told Alenius on Wednesday that it would investigate the matter.

Marttinen asked IL’s Ukraine special reporter From Emil Kastehelme On Twitter, what the fact-checking process was like for the Bahmut report. Kastehelmi read the story and said that it raises questions and promised to look into the matter.

Iltalehti’s editor-in-chief Perttu Kauppinen he had also received other contacts from colleagues at other magazines as well as from the public.

According to Kauppinen, the investigation process was delayed by the fact that he himself was on a business trip at the same time and could not be reached due to the time difference.

The case should not have been published, Kauppinen says. When the error was discovered, the delivery started checking the images.

“Their authenticity is easier to check than the author’s observations or the interviewee’s statements.”

According to Kauppinen, in at least four of the assistant’s stories, there have been pictures that are not from where the assistant has said they were. Iltalehti now checks the authenticity of every photo from the assistant.

“After that, we’ll do a comprehensive story, where we’ll tell you what ambiguities there have been.”

At the same time, Iltalehti also investigates stories that have been removed from the internet. If there is content, the authenticity of which can be sufficiently certain, the stories will be made available to the public again.