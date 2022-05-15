Monday, May 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack “If the EU banned the purchase of energy from Russia, the war would end sooner,” says Oleg Itskhoki, a young Russian star in economics

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Economic|The Russian attack

According to Oleg Itskhok, a professor of economics, the strictest possible sanctions should have been imposed on Russia immediately. It would have eroded the economic conditions of warfare.

European the Union has no valid economic reason not to suspend the purchase of oil and natural gas from Russia, says Russian professor of economics at the University of California Oleg Itskhoki.

“If the EU banned the purchase of energy from Russia, the war would end sooner. In that case, the economic damage to Europe could be even less than if the war were prolonged and economic losses for Europe increased. “

#Russian #attack #banned #purchase #energy #Russia #war #sooner #Oleg #Itskhoki #young #Russian #star #economics

See also  Football Short | MVV puts trainer on the street, ADO Den Haag no further with Eljero Elia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Feline attacks and kills four head of cattle in Choix, Sinaloa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.