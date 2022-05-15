Russian attack “If the EU banned the purchase of energy from Russia, the war would end sooner,” says Oleg Itskhoki, a young Russian star in economics

According to Oleg Itskhok, a professor of economics, the strictest possible sanctions should have been imposed on Russia immediately. It would have eroded the economic conditions of warfare.

European the Union has no valid economic reason not to suspend the purchase of oil and natural gas from Russia, says Russian professor of economics at the University of California Oleg Itskhoki.

“If the EU banned the purchase of energy from Russia, the war would end sooner. In that case, the economic damage to Europe could be even less than if the war were prolonged and economic losses for Europe increased. “