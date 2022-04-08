Russian attack “I am grateful to Finland” – Speech by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Parliament in Finnish

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi received a commendable reception on Friday when he addressed the Finnish Parliament via video link. In his speech, Zelenskyi called for tougher sanctions against Russia and more weapons for Ukrainians defending his country. HS translated the speech in its entirety into Finnish.

Honorable Mr President, Mr President, Madam Prime Minister, members of the Government and Members of Parliament! Mr Federal President and President of the Swiss Federal Assembly! Dear Finnish people!

I’ll start with what happened this morning. Russian troops struck the railway station in the city of Kramatorsk. To an ordinary train station, against ordinary people. There were no soldiers there, but people waiting for trains to travel to a safe area. The missile strike hit these people. There are pictures of this, video, remnants of missiles. There are no more people. At least 30 dead, nearly 300 wounded. This is our everyday life. Once again: it was an ordinary railway station, an ordinary city in the eastern part of our country. In this way, Russia has come to protect Donbass and the Russian-speakers. In this way, we have been living for 44 days, while the war has been going on for eight years in the east of our country. I ask you to silently honor the memory of all the Ukrainians killed by Russian troops, missiles and bombs. Thank you!

Russia has gathered all its troops against Ukraine from all over its territory, from the wigs of the East, but even that has not been enough. That is why Russia is gathering as many people as possible who are able to carry a gun in their hand to continue the aggression against Ukraine, search for mercenaries around the world, send fighters from various de facto terrorist groups and so-called private armies set up by some Russian officials. All sorts of people have been seen among the captured Russian soldiers – well-experienced fighters and very young boys born between 2003 and 2004 – but none of them has been able to adequately explain why they need this war against Ukraine. Why have to hit missiles with missiles? Why this atrocity that the world has seen in Bocha and other cities liberated by the Ukrainian army?

It is true that almost 200,000 of the Russian occupiers in the crust of our country have done their best not to need wars: some have fled to Russia, others have voluntarily taken prisoners, others have suffered serious injuries to get to hospital and out of war zones. However, these have been a minority, while the majority of their army continues to wage war on our soil – for which it may not be understood – in a completely meaningless and as cruel way as possible, continuing to fight in a way that often makes you wonder if these are people at all.

Yesterday, Russian soldiers fired a boat with civilians, ordinary people, on an artificial lake in Kharkov. These people were just trying to somehow escape from the occupied territory, but they were fired with rocket launchers. Three children and eleven adults, in a boat, on an artificial lake, tens of meters from the beach. But they shot.

There have been hundreds and again hundreds of fired cars, ordinary cars – for all the roads of our country where the Russian troops have arrived – ordinary people who just wanted to survive. Russian troops knew for sure that there were ordinary civilians in them; they saw that there was no threat from them, but they still fired. There are several examples of civilian cars being crushed by armored vehicles – over which they have simply been driven by tanks.

Yes, you know what the Russian troops were doing in our city of Bushan. They make a lot of such “butchos,” every day, from Kramatorsk to Mariupol, from Kharkov to Kherson. I think you will surely realize that if the Russian army were ordered to infiltrate your country, they would do the same in your country. I do not want it for you. They would make your cities “butchos” too. The cities of any country that the leadership of the Russian Federation decides to be part of their empire and not the land of any other nation. Even if the Russian soldiers do not understand what they need for this, they will fight anyway. Such hatred towards others is now being fueled in Russia, even at the state level.

Ladies and gentlemen, the people of Finland! You have already seen in your own history the brutal and senseless intrusion of Russia. Let’s be honest: that danger still exists. Every effort must be made to ensure that this does not happen again. Russia’s war against Ukraine is now deciding not only the fate of our country and our people, but all those who share a border with Russia. Like you 82 years ago, Ukraine has the courage to defend itself against such a superior enemy. There are just a lot more of them. They have a huge amount of technology and missiles, a lot of people who can be thrown into war, a lot of oil dollars and oil euros spent on aggression propaganda. However, with the same courage that saved your country from the invasion of Stalin, we also oppose this invasion of our country – for forty-four days.

However, much remains to be done to win. In the current situation, unlike before World War II, the democratic world has realized that the expansion of tyranny must not be turned a blind eye. If a country is fighting for freedom, it must be supported. Unfortunately, however, ordinary peoples understand this better than some very influential politicians, and small states understand it better than large ones. We are tired of the fact that we have to try every day to convince the great people of this world that they should impose sanctions on Russia – precisely sanctions that it cannot circumvent, but that will stop its war machine. We have already begged enough for such help. We have already had enough of the answers that we have to wait for anti-aircraft systems, tanks, anti-aircraft weapons. We are told that we will have to wait while we lose hundreds of people every day in Russian attacks, when dozens of our cities are destroyed in ruins, when ten million Ukrainians become refugees. We should wait until more than three million people have left our country. Together, we must do everything we can to allow these people to return home, to stop Russia, to end this war and to bring peace back to Ukraine. Russian occupiers have entered our sovereign territory. Then we can no longer wait, and yet we should wait. I would like to ask whether we should not then be jointly responsible for the dead Ukrainians. Should we expect the most essential, the opportunity to defend ourselves, weapons?

I am very grateful to Finland for not delaying when this Russian invasion began, but for rushing to our aid immediately and making the historic decision to give Ukraine defense aid, and for being a principled leader and one of the moral leaders in the anti-war coalition. However, I ask you to show even more leadership, both at European Union level and in bilateral relations between European states, in supporting our fight for freedom, our common freedom in a war in which tyranny is disappearing for Ukraine. This will be one of the greatest contributions to European security for decades, including one of the greatest contributions to the security of your country. That is why we need the weapons that your EU partners have. What is most needed for us are genuinely effective and strong sanctions against Russia, permanently, such a “sanctions cocktail” as the Molotov cocktails we remember well. Strive for that.

I am grateful to those Finnish companies that have already withdrawn from the Russian market, but all economic ties need to be severed. I therefore ask you to put pressure on those companies that are still continuing to support the Russian war machine with the taxes they are paying into Russia’s budget. Russia must be disconnected from the world financial system. It is not enough that Russia’s threat to Europe and the democratic world is only partially addressed and the channels that perpetuate tyranny are left open. We need to think together about how to defend Europe from Russia’s energy weapons. Every enlightened person understands that humanity can no longer rely solely on oil and coal. More energy sources need to be found. It should be an important additional incentive in a situation where Russia is using energy sources in war against other nations. The necessary decisions need to be made in a hurry. Europe must impose a total embargo on Russian oil. It is a security issue in the fullest sense of the word – from economic security to military security.

We ask you to raise this issue aloud in front of everyone, in front of the whole of Europe, so that the necessary decisions are finally taken. The world knows how to do it. However, if Europe does not want to cut off energy supplies from Russia, it is essential to introduce, as a first step, a system in which the funds Russia receives will be collected in special bank accounts to which Russia will not have access. Let Russia first return to peace and answer for its war crimes before resolving the issue of its oil dollars. Let it be known what the “spirit of Helsinki” means in its full meaning. Only then can the economy be discussed, if necessary. When we say that war must end, it is understood by all cultures. It is understood in all languages ​​- when I say it in Ukrainian, I still feel that there is no one who would not understand it as much as if it were said in German, Chinese, Arabic or some other language. Peace is of equal value to all. War is an evil for everyone.

Ladies and gentlemen, the people of Finland! However, I believe we will win. I am sure that together we can defend our freedom and Ukraine. That is why it is already necessary to think about how our state will be rebuilt after the war. The world knows that your country is one of the leading countries in the field of education – that you have indeed built an education system that allows you to protect your personal freedom and also teaches you to protect your environment. That is what all countries need to learn. After a month and a half of invasion by Russia, 928 educational institutions have already been destroyed or damaged – kindergartens, schools, universities. I call on your state, your companies and your experts to join us in rebuilding and modernizing our education system. We must do everything we can to ensure that, even after this brutal war against our people, our people continue to be raised to the goodness of their hearts so that they are open to the rest of the world. Anger must disappear and love will win first in Ukraine and then wherever tyranny tries to raise its head.

Thank you Finland! Glory to Ukraine!

Translated from Ukraine by Jukka Mäkelä.