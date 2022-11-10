Russian attack | Human rights organization: Russian forced transfers in Ukraine possibly a crime against humanity

Some of the civilians have been subjected to a filtering process in connection with the forced relocations, during which they have been tortured by Russian forces, reports Amnesty International.

Russian the forces have forcibly transferred Ukrainian civilians from the occupied territories to others and further to Russia, says the human rights organization Amnesty International in its latest report. The forced transfers have been so systematic and extensive that, according to Amnesty, it is probably a crime against humanity.

Russian forces have also forcibly relocated children, elderly and disabled people who have fled their homes as the Russian occupation progresses. Children who moved alone have been caught at checkpoints of the Russian army and transferred to the custody of the Russian authorities in Donetsk.

Amnesty researchers interviewed, among other things, an 11-year-old boy who was separated from his mother. The mother and son were arrested in the area of ​​the Mariupol steel factory in April.

– They took my mother to another tent. He was interrogated. I was told that I would be taken away from my mother. They didn’t say where the mother was being taken. I haven’t heard from him since, the boy said.

Amnesty’s report also describes how Russian forces forcibly moved all 92 residents of a service home for elderly and disabled people from Mariupol to Donetsk. Elderly people who fled the war have also been moved to service homes located in Russia or in territories occupied by Russia.

Multi Some of the people interviewed by Amnesty said they felt pressured to apply for Russian citizenship. Applying for Russian citizenship has been made easier, for example, for Ukrainian children claimed to be orphans and some disabled people. The policy was intended to facilitate the adoption of these children into Russian families.

– These practices of the Russian authorities are an extension of forced transfers and deportations that violate international law. In addition to war crimes, Russia is likely to commit crimes against humanity, said Frank Johansson, executive director of Amnesty’s Finnish department, in the organization’s press release.

Amnesty interviewed 88 people for the report, 87 of whom were in territories held by Ukraine or in a safe third country in Europe during the interviews. Most of the people interviewed by Amnesty were from Mariupol, but there were also residents of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

Especially those from Mariupol described the conditions created by the Russian forces as such that they had no choice but to go to other Russian-occupied territories or to Russia.

Amnesty demands that the UN investigates forced migrations by Russian forces as a crime against humanity.