Russian attack | HS fact-checker: Ukraine’s counter-offensive may have started – Russia denied Ukraine’s breakthroughs

On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense denied reports about Ukrainian breakthroughs in the eastern parts of the country.

Is it is possible that Ukraine’s counterattack has started, assesses the HS fact checker who follows the war John Helin on the night between Thursday and Friday.

“According to Russian war-following social media channels, Ukrainian artillery has been activated in several directions and heavy equipment is being moved towards the front. The actual attacks have been talked about in many directions around Bahmut, where, according to the channels, the Ukrainians have achieved limited success,” says Helin.

According to him, this is also supported by the Russian Ministry of Defense’s statements about the battles around Bahmut.

“With this information, Bahmut does not yet seem like the final main direction, but it seems that Ukraine has activated in several directions,” he says.

“It is possible that the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun. However, it is likely to be some kind of series of offensive operations in several directions, which may last for a longer period of time. By activating in several directions, the intention is probably to force Russia to divide its reserves on several fronts.”

Ukraine claimed on Wednesday that Russian forces had retreated two kilometers away from Bahmut in some places thanks to a successful counteroffensive by Ukraine.

At that time, Helin estimated that the withdrawal had taken place southwest of Bahmut outside the actual city area.

The area where the withdrawal has taken place is located along the canal. According to Helin, back and forth movement between Ukrainian and Russian forces has been seen in the same place before.

“Compared to the previous movement, however, the latest retreat has occurred more visibly and faster.”

According to the ministry’s statement, “the overall situation of the special operation is under control”. Russia still uses the special operation designation for its war of aggression in Ukraine. The matter was reported by Reuters late on Thursday evening, clarifying at night that the statement specifically referred to the battles of Bahmut.

This is how the Kremlin reacted to Telegram reports by Russian war bloggers, according to which Ukraine had succeeded in advancing in the northern and southern parts of the city of Bahmut. Some speculated that it was also a sign of an expected major Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“Individual declarations on Telegram about a ‘breakthrough’ at several points on the front line do not correspond to reality,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to AFP.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Thursday in an interview with broadcasting companies that Ukraine would need more time to start its counterattack.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine would be able to attack successfully with the resources it has now. However, according to him, it would lead to too many human losses.

“So we have to wait. We still need a little more time,” he said.