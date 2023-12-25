Monday, December 25, 2023
Russian attack | HS fact checker: Russia has practically taken over the entire town of Marjinka

December 25, 2023
December 25, 2023
Ukraine still maintains that its forces are still fighting in Marjinka.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said on Monday, according to the Ria news agency quoted by Reuters, that Russian forces have taken full control of the town of Marjinka, west of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

War is the next Russian Telegram channel Rybar already made the same claim at the beginning of last week.

Also HS fact checker John Helin notes that Russia has practically taken over the entire city.

“[Marjinkan] there have been some battles in the small house area of ​​the northwestern parts and in the suburban blocks, but pretty much the whole city is now under Russia's control,” Helin estimated on Monday evening.

Helin does not consider the capture of Marjinka to be a major breakthrough in Russia. However, it will force Ukraine to reorganize its defense “to a less urban area further west, which may then be a more difficult area to defend”, Helin estimates.

“No massive strategic change [Venäjältä] however, this can hardly be expected.”

Ukrainian On Monday evening, the armed forces denied Russia's claims about the city's occupation.

“It's not right to talk about 'taking over'. Our troops are still in town. The battle for the city continues,” a spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Shtupun said to the Ukrainian media, according to the news agency Reuters.

Before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Marjinka had about 10,000 inhabitants. Now, according to eyewitnesses, it has turned into a ghost town. Štupun also said on Monday, according to Reuters, that Marjinka is “completely destroyed”.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Šoigu on the capture of Marjinka. According to Putin, with the successful takeover, “Russian forces will be able to spread out over a wider area of ​​operation”.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and President Vladimir Putin discussed the frontline situation on Christmas Day in St. Petersburg. Picture: SPUTNIK / Reuters

