Russian attack How did Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich end up as a peace negotiator? Underlying this may be Putin’s desire for secrecy

Roman Abramovich, the owner of the football club Chelsea, who is afraid of publicity, is involved in talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the Russian attack.

Roman Abramovich is a name that is seen in headlines usually because of money or football. Abramovich is an oligarch with assets worth at least 6.5 billion euros. He is a giant owner, investor, patron of cultural circles and owner of the football team Chelsea, which ended up under EU and British sanctions in early March.

Abramovich, 55, is not the most likely man in the world to sit at the negotiating table in a situation where Russia has invaded Ukraine.

But he is indeed involved in the negotiations. Most recently, Abramovich was seen earlier this week in Istanbul, where the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are now negotiating. Turkish Foreign Minister Abramovich smiles in news photos Mevlut Cavusoglulle and the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanillethe other sits with headphones on his ears next to an Erdogan spokesman.

Roman Abramovich (third from right) in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Abramovich brought the President of Ukraine to the talks Volodymyr Zelensky the father of the Cabinet’s financial adviser, who knows Abramovich well. Zelensky ‘s financial adviser is Alexander Rodnianski JrAssistant Professor of Economics at the University of Cambridge.

Alexander Rodnianski senior is a film and television producer who has won several international awards, for example Leviathanmovie. Rodnianski has also set up a 1 + 1 television channel, whose hit products include a comedy starring Zelensky before his presidency Servant of the people. Zelenskyi presented the president in a series.

Filmmaker Rodnianski has apparently played a key role in Abramovich’s involvement in the talks. In late February, Rodnianski said To the Jerusalem Post, that representatives of the Ukrainian regime sought out more members of the Russian Jewish community.

Abramovich for the port.

There are, however, varying versions of the request and its acknowledgment in the public domain. Some said Abramovich agreed, others even offered.

Alexander Rodnianski senior and Roman Abramovich at the Kinotavr Film Festival in Sochi in 2019.

In addition to the football team Chelesea, Abramovich is known for a huge yacht. This Eclipse yacht photographed in Palm Beach, Florida in 2017.

However, Abramovich is not a representative of Russia or Ukraine in the negotiations. Ukrainian authorities say he is impartial.

Why Abramovich then will be involved in the whole negotiations? What is his role?

British newspaper The Guardian is an estimate. President of Russia Vladimir Putin he is not believed to want things to be agreed at the negotiating table, but is looking for more informal channels.

“He doesn’t believe in anything that’s open, but everything has to be a little secretive,” a long-line Russian journalist told The Guardian Jevgenija Albats.

According to sources in The Guardian, Roman Abramovich has met with Ukrainian President Zelensky twice during March. The Ukrainian administration has not confirmed this information, but Zelenskyi spoke about Abramovich in an interview with several independent Russian media in late March.

When asked about Abramovich, Zelenskyi did not dispute Abramovich’s involvement and admitted that filmmaker Rodnianski had been involved in various negotiations. Not all negotiations are formal, but others are acceptable.

Zelenskyi described that several businessmen have contacted the Ukrainian administration in their hopes not to be subject to sanctions. This has been the case since Ukraine imposed its own sanctions.

“Some people don’t want to reveal their last names, but they say they want to help our army, even as Russian citizens,” Zelenskyi said in an interview that reads, for example, the independent media From the pages of Meduza.

From Roman Abramovich it is not worth asking. The retreating oligarch avoids publicity. However, he is accurate in what is being said about him.

For example, book publisher Harper Collins in Abramovich sued the journalist Catherine Beltonin presented in his book Putin’s People (Finnish: Pinside the utin) that Abramovich bought the football team at the behest of President Putin of Chelsea. The case was settled outside the courtroom in December.

How close Abramovich and Putin really are is a question mark. But at least they have known each other for a long time. Abramovich is said to have been one of the people of Russia’s previous president Boris Yeltsin in close circle who supported Yeltsin’s decision to bring Putin to power.

Abramovich’s wealth was originally derived from oil exports, and in the 1990s he was later an oligarch of Putin’s unpopular Boris Berezovskin business partner. In the early 2000s, Abramovich owned most of the oil company Sibneft, and from 2000 to 2008 served as governor of poor Chukotka.

Abramovich, of Jewish descent, now lives in Israel.

The Governor of Chukotka met with President Vladimir Putin in 2005.

For peace talks participation does not seem to be entirely risk-free. In early March, negotiators were returning from Kiev when they fell ill at night. At least Abramovich, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, was symptomatic Rustem Umerov and a third negotiator.

Symptoms included loss of vision and peeling skin, the Wall Street Journal and the Bellingcat investigation team said.

Was it a poisoning attempt? Perhaps. The suspicion has so far not been confirmed, and both the US intelligence and the Ukrainian administration have denied the allegation.

The symptoms came from anywhere, they were said to be severe. However, they ran out in hours.

“Are we going to die?” Claimed to have been present New York Times source Abramovich asked.