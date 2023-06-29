Russian attack | Heidi Hautala and Greta Thunberg to investigate the environmental damage of the war at Zelensky’s invitation

The task of the working group is to assess the environmental damage caused by the war and to help in the planning of environmentally sustainable reconstruction and to hold Russia accountable.

European the deputy speaker of the parliament Heidi Hautala is part of the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky the international working group, whose task is to investigate the environmental damage caused by the war, informs the Ukrainian presidential office.

Other members of the working group announced in Kyiv on Thursday include an environmental activist Greta ThunbergSweden’s former foreign minister Margot Wallström and former President of Ireland Mary Robinson.

In addition to assessing the environmental damage caused by the war, the task of the working group is also to help the Ukrainian authorities in planning an environmentally sustainable reconstruction and to hold Russia responsible for the damage.

“The destruction of the Kahovka dam at the beginning of June awakened the world to the environmental disaster caused by Russia’s war of aggression. By continuing its brutal war, Russia destroys Ukraine’s nature every single day,” Hautala explains the working group in the European Parliament’s Greens bulletin.