Russian attack | Has the defense of little Soledar been worth the heavy losses? We will only see it later, the expert estimates

According to Ukraine, the bloodiest battles of the war have taken place in the Soledar area. Strategically, Ukraine could have withdrawn from the region earlier, but it has not wanted to expose civilians to Russian occupation or give Russia a propaganda victory, assesses HS fact checker John Helin.

Ukraine has been defending the small Donetsk salt mining town of Soledar for months as Russia tries to take it and nearby Bahmut. This month, the fighting has reached the “bloodiest of the war”, according to the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Myhailo Podoljak described them.

Ukraine has said that the city was practically completely destroyed during the fighting.

Read more: At the center of the war in Soledar, “almost not a single wall is standing”

Russia and especially the mercenary group Wagner have announced on several occasions that they have taken over Soledar completely. However, Ukraine has denied the Russian claim. Also on Friday, Ukraine said it would continue to defend the city.

Read more: The Wagner leader’s premature declaration of Soledar’s occupation has cost Russia dearly

American CNN reported on Friday that its reporter had seen Ukrainian troops withdrawing from Soledar.

The Ukrainian newspaper The New Voice of Ukraine published a soldier fighting in the country’s defense forces on Friday the interview. In it, he talks about the direness of the situation in Soledar and Bahmut and says that some units were preparing to withdraw from Soledar in an orderly manner last week.

After that, however, according to his claim, the army would have received reinforcements and a new order to continue the defense.

Working as a fact checker for HS and as an expert for the Ukraine studio John Helin says he has heard rumors of possible retreats from Soledar and that additional troops were being sent to the city. However, it is difficult to form an accurate picture of the situation, because it lives on constantly.

Is it worth it? Soledar and Bahmut’s defense still despite the heavy losses of Ukraine? According to Helin, we will only see it later.

“It’s hard to say directly whether Bahmut is worth the spilled blood,” he says.

The key question is how much losses Ukraine can inflict on Russia.

“If it has been possible to spend Russian troops in a favorable ratio for Ukraine, maybe it has been useful. But we won’t find out for a long time to what extent Bahmut has worn down the Ukrainian forces.”

According to Ukrainian information, Russia would have suffered major military losses in Soledar. Helin says that he has heard unconfirmed information from reliable military sources that Ukraine has also lost a large number of soldiers in the region.

Strategically, Helin estimates that Ukraine could have withdrawn from Soledar earlier. The importance of the city was lost when Russia managed to push the Ukrainian forces to its northern parts, further away from Bahmut.

Although Ukraine has shown that it is also able to liberate occupied territories, losing territories is hard anyway. It also applies to Soledar and Bahmut.

“Then again there are more areas that need to be released. Losing territories makes the fact that Ukrainians die there – acquaintances and relatives – harder to bear,” says Helin.

A significant reason for the defense are the horrors that have been revealed in the areas freed from Russian occupation, like last spring in Butša.

“We didn’t want to expose the civilian population to similar treatment,” says Helin.

However, according to him, Ukraine has more faith that it is possible to regain the lost territories.

“Ukraine has shown itself and the Western countries that it is capable of taking back territories. There is no longer necessarily the same fear that those areas would remain with the Russians and they would have to make an unfavorable peace.”

The According to a soldier interviewed by New Voice of Ukraine, the defense of Severodonetsk last summer was extended “for two weeks too long”. According to the soldier, one of the reasons why Ukraine avoided withdrawal until the very end was the opinion of its Western allies.

“The resilience our defenders showed there; the time we forced Russia to use to capture one big city was important when decisions were made about how much to help us,” says the soldier.

However, Helin does not believe that it is important for the West to stick to individual cities. However, the importance of persistent defense cannot be ignored.

“It has been important for Ukraine to show that it can defend itself and repel the Russians.”

According to Helin, the situation in Bahmut and Soledar is at least not yet comparable to Severodonetsk, which was held for a long time despite heavy losses. However, a large part of the meaning of Bahmut and also Soledar is political and symbolic. The cities were well-known and therefore important as tourist destinations even before the war.

“Bahmut has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, and getting it would be a propaganda victory for Russia. Ukraine wants to prevent Russia from getting it,” says Helin.

“If Bahmut were given to Russia, the fighting would continue somewhere else.”

On Soledar and Bahmut in particular, however, also has strategic importance. Bahmut is an important crossroads. Losing it would hinder Ukraine’s defense in Siversk and the counterattack in Kreminna.

Russia, on the other hand, could start from Bahmut to besiege other cities along the contact line, i.e. the line that divided the Ukrainian territories controlled by Russia and Ukraine before Russia’s major offensive last February.

“If Bahmut falls, Russia would have a good starting point if it wants to realize its own goal, the ‘liberation of Donbas’, as they call it.”